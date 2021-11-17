How I Met Your Father Premiere Date Announced For Hulu

Hulu has announced when How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of CBS’s How I Met Your Mother, will make its debut on the streaming service. The series stars Hilary Duff of Lizzie McGuire fame as Sophie, who recounts the story of how she met her father to their son. How I Met Your Mother concluded its nine-season run back in March of 2014, and there have been frequent discussions on keeping the franchise alive with a spinoff. Hulu has gathered the cast together in a video to let their fans know when the new series will premiere.

“We couldn’t keep you waiting any longer…,” the caption on the video tweet reads. “How I Met Your Father is coming January 18, only on@Hulu! #HIMYF” The video begins with Duff asking fans if they’ve heard the news. Her costars then chime in one at a time to build up the anticipation until we see the words “Series Premiere Jan 18” come across the screen as the theme music plays in the background.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/HIMYFonHulu/status/1461061581014552583

How I Met Your Father recently revealed the first look at its core cast, which includes Chris Lowell as Jesse, an aspiring musician who works as an Uber driver; Francia Raisa as Sophie’s roommate, Valentina, who is the group’s adventurous spirit; Tom Ainsley as Charlie, a model and son of British aristocrats who followed Valentina back to New York City after falling in love with her during London Fashion Week; Tien Tran as Jesse’s adopted sister, Ellen, who just moved to New York after separating from her wife; and Suraj Sharma as Sid, Jesse’s roommate and best friend.

Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, How I Met Your Father got a 10-episode order from Hulu back in April. “Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father,” Bays and Thomas said in a statement. “We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)”

The series joins a host of Hulu originals, including Love, Victor, Dopesick, Ramy, and The Handmaid’s Tale. Look for the first season of How I Met Your Father January 18, 2022 on Hulu.