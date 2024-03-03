How Mr. & Mrs. Smith Sets Up Season 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Amazon's Prime Video's reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name, is now streaming and bringing in some impressive viewership numbers as viewers tune in to watch two strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) become secret agents and pose as a married couple as they take on the missions their agency assigns them — and try to navigate a developing relationship as well. It's a situation that gets complicated fast as John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) start to have a real relationship that might be jeopardizing their job and it all leads to a dramatic cliffhanger of a season ending — and that cliffhanger sets things up nicely for a potential Season 2.

Spoilers for the first season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith beyond this point.

At the end of Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, John and Jane are already a bit at odds personally as well as the targets of assassination attempts that they each think the other is behind. However, the pair end up fighting and opening up about their actual feelings (thanks to some truth serum) and it's then that they realize they are in real danger but not from one another. There is another pair of "Smiths' — played by Parker Posey and Wagner Moura — who operate as finalizers who are sent to kill the Smiths that the shadowy agency they all work for, Hihi, wants eliminated. When a shootout ensues, John ends up shot in the abdomen and Jane gets him to a saferoom with the Evil Jane in hot pursuit.

In the saferoom, things don't look good for John so Jane decides to fight it out with Evil Jane. She has only one bullet left when she opens the door, but viewers are not shown the outcome. The episode ends with the Smith's neighbor surveying the home presumably the next day and excitedly telling his boss that he thinks they'll be ready to sell. It's left unknown if John bled to death or if Jane survived — or Evil Jane's fate as well. This all sets up for a potential Season 2. If both John and Jane survived, they will both have to deal with not only their relationship and personal issues in a new season, but they will potentially also have the larger issue of Hihi to deal with. After all, it would seem that the agency sent Evil Jane and Evil John to eliminate them so if they survived, they would arguably on the run, something that could make for an interesting direction in Season 2.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Currently, Prime Video has not yet renewed Mr. & Mrs. Smith, though series showrunner Francesca Sloan has said that the series has plenty of potential to keep going.

"The entire season is attempting to subvert the genre while still being really satisfying to people who love the movie, and I think that people who love the movie will be incredibly pleased with the way that our finale wraps up," she adds. "I feel like we've really earned the finale in terms of its gloriousness, but I also feel like people who have never even heard of the original IP of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will watch that and feel like it is a well-rounded, exciting, shoot-'em-up romance with a really interesting ending. And I think that the ending is something that will have a lot of people talking."

What is the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

A new take on the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, "In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Who Stars in Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Along with Glover and Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Michaela Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Turturro (Severance), Paul Dano (The Batman), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Shining Vale), Ron Perlman (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Billy Campbell (The Killing) and Ùrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes).

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.