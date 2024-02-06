Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Who Dies in the Season 1 Finale?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and while the series reboot of the 2005 film of the same name leans a bit more into exploring the journey and developing the relationship between John (Donald Glover) and Jane (Maya Erskine), there's still plenty of spy action and high stakes in the series. That action and those stakes come to a head in the season finale, leading to a situation that is more deadly than anything they faced in any of the previous episodes or missions — and lives may have indeed been lost.

Warning: spoilers for Mr. & Mrs. Smith beyond this point. Read on only if you want to know.

Going into the season finale, John and Jane are already in kind of a weird place when, after having a solid breakthrough in therapy (with the therapist played by Sarah Paulson), they discover that there are recordings from their therapy sessions. Since they can't have that, they end up burning down the therapist's house. But despite their breakthrough, the finale starts with the pair living apart and that's where things get weird as both spies find themselves targets of assassination attempts. Jane's cat, Max, ends up shot and killed during one on her while John's mom's apartment is rigged with explosives and she's nearly killed. With John and Jane each thinking that the other is behind the attack, it's not a good situation but John and Jane end up meeting up at The Whitney Museum. That also goes badly, with Jane trying to kill John and he escapes and going after her. Jane eventually ends up back at the apartment and finds John's mother there where they have a heart to heart of sorts and she gives Jane advice about "Michael", which is John's real name. However, while that's happening, John is trying to break into the house. He ends up finding Jane and they fight with that fight ending up with the pair opening up about their real feelings — thanks to the application of a little truth serum.

John and Jane soon find themselves in danger this time not from each other but from another pair of Smiths — played by Parker Posey and Wagner Moura. This pair are finalizers, sent to kill whichever Smiths the company, Hihi, wants to eliminate. A shootout ensues and John ends up shot in the abdomen. Jane manages to get him into the saferoom, but their assailant is not far behind. John isn't in good shape and is bleeding out and, after telling him her real name (Alana), Jane decides to fight the other Jane. She has only one bullet left at this point when she opens the door. But while we hear three shots fired, we don't see the outcome.

So, who dies? Other than Max the cat we actually don't know. Viewers don't actually see John die from his wounds though it is obvious that he is not in good shape. We also don't see who ends up getting shot in the exchange between the two Janes, though the other Jane seems to have more ammunition than the Jane we're rooting for. The fates are all left as a question — one that would have to be answered should the series get a second season.

