Mr. and Mrs. Smith Debuts With Impressive Streaming Numbers

Amazon Prime Video's reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been streaming for a month and it turns out, the Donald Glover and Maya Erskine starring series had a strong showing in its debut. According to Variety, Mr. & Mrs. Smith debuted in fourth place on Nielsen's streaming rankings, garnering 964 million minutes watched in its first three days of availability. Netflix's Griselda took the number one spot, followed by Young Sheldon and Bluey in numbers two and three. It's worth noting that Griselda and Mr. & Mrs. Smith were the only streaming originals to place in the Top 10 in their specific viewing window.

When breaking down the Nielsen ratings a bit more specifically, Mr. & Mrs. Smith came in second behind Griselda. It was followed, in order) by Percy Jackson & the Olympians, Fool Me Once, Alexander: The Making of a God, Love on the Spectrum U.S., Reacher, American Nightmare, The Traitors, and Queer Eye.

What is the new Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

A new take on the 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, "In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Who Stars in Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

Along with Glover and Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Michaela Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Turturro (Severance), Paul Dano (The Batman), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Shining Vale), Ron Perlman (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Billy Campbell (The Killing) and Ùrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes).

Will Mr. & Mrs. Smith Be Back for Season 2

As of yet, Prime Video has not yet renewed Mr. & Mrs. Smith, but series showrunner Francesca Sloan says that the series has potential to keep going.

"The entire season is attempting to subvert the genre while still being really satisfying to people who love the movie, and I think that people who love the movie will be incredibly pleased with the way that our finale wraps up," she adds. "I feel like we've really earned the finale in terms of its gloriousness, but I also feel like people who have never even heard of the original IP of Mr. & Mrs. Smith will watch that and feel like it is a well-rounded, exciting, shoot-'em-up romance with a really interesting ending. And I think that the ending is something that will have a lot of people talking."

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video.