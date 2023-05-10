How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead's Season 8 Premiere Early

"No matter what happens, we have to live," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) says in the trailer for Fear the Walking Dead's eighth and final season. But who won't survive? There are just 12 episodes left of the first Walking Dead spin-off, which AMC will split into two six-episode parts beginning with Sunday's season premiere, "Remember What They Took From You." (Read ComicBook's Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 review here.) Ahead of the episode's linear premiere Sunday, May 14th, at 9 p.m. ET/8c on AMC, subscribers of the streaming service AMC+ can watch the final season premiere early starting Thursday, May 11th.

Below, find out everything you need to know about when and where to watch Fear the Walking Dead early.

How to Watch Fear the Walking Dead



Fear the Walking Dead premieres May 14th on AMC, with new episodes premiering weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. The first half of the two-part Season 8 will air six episodes through the midseason finale on June 18th and will be followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City at 10 p.m., before the Maggie and Negan spin-off moves to Fear's timeslot at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

To watch Fear the Walking Dead without cable, new episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays exclusively on AMC+ Early Access. Fear's Season 8 premiere, "Remember What They Took From You," is streaming this Thursday, May 11th.

AMC+ is available as an app and a subscription on the following platforms in the U.S.: Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DirecTV, Dish, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. In Canada, AMC+ is available on Apple TV Channels and Amazon Prime Video Channels. Plans start at $6.99 per month; visit your preferred provider's website for complete pricing. New customers can try AMC+ with a free 7-day trial.

What Time Are New Fear the Walking Dead Episodes on AMC+?



Episodes typically release at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET Thursdays on AMC+, three days before premiering at 9 p.m. ET/8c on the AMC channel.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 1 Premiere Date, Episode Schedule



Season 8 Episode 1, "Remember What They Took From You" (May 11th on AMC+, May 14th on AMC)

Season 8 Episode 2, "Blue Jay" (May 18th on AMC+, May 21st on AMC)

Season 8 Episode 3, "Odessa" (May 25th on AMC+, May 28th on AMC)

Season 8 Episode 4, "King County" (June 1st on AMC+, June 4th on AMC)

Season 8 Episode 5, "More Time Than You Know" (June 8th on AMC+, June 11th on AMC)

Season 8 Episode 6, "All I See Is Red" (Midseason Finale) (June 15th on AMC+, June 18th on AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 Synopsis

The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7, when Morgan's and Madison's hopes to rescue Mo from P.A.D.R.E. did not go as planned. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under P.A.D.R.E.'s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo.

Season 8 stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Karen David, Christine Evangelista, Jenna Elfman, and Ruben Blades.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD and follow @CameronBonomolo and @NewsOfTheDead on Twitter for more TWD Universe coverage.