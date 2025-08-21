Last-Minute Change to The Office Spinoff Will Change How Fans Watch The Paper

Extra! Extra! Read all about it: The Paper is getting a new edition. Previously, Peacock announced that the new workplace mockumentary series set in the world of The Office — which follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch to a failing newspaper in Toledo, Ohio — would drop two episodes weekly on Thursdays following a four-episode premiere. But on Thursday, the streamer shifted The Paper to a Netflix-style release model.

The first season of The Paper will premiere with all 10 episodes on September 4. News of the binge model release comes about a month after Peacock revealed the premiere date, which was to roll out four episodes on Sept. 4 and then release in two-episode batches on Thursdays through Sept. 25.

No reason was given for the change. The Paper is the latest series to make all episodes available at once like Netflix, following shows like FX/Hulu’s The Bear and Prime Video’s Fallout.

The Paper — Episode 105 — Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar — (Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK)

The Paper Cast and Characters

The Paper revolves around the Toledo Truth Teller, which newly-hired editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) hopes to revive with his infectious enthusiasm for good old-fashioned print journalism. Staffers include compositor Mare (Chelsea Frei), the managing editor of TTT Online, Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and her long-suffering underling Nicole (Ramona Young), ad space salesman Detrick (Melvin Gregg), accountants Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) and Adam (Alex Edelman), Ken (Tim Key), who is head of strategy for the Toledo Truth Teller‘s parent company Enervate, and head accountant — and Dunder Mifflin alum — Oscar Martinez (Oscar Nuñez).

Guest stars include Eric Rahill (Friendship), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), comedian Mo Welch, Duane Shepard Sr. (Parks and Recreation), Nate Jackson (Young Rock), Nancy Lenehan (Veep), and Allan Havey, who played Brussels sprouts farmer Henry Bruegger on “The Farm” episode of The Office.

Ken Kwapis, who directed the 2005 pilot episode of The Office, returns alongside Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson and served as a writer-producer-director on the series that ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013. Lieberstein directs an episode of The Paper, part of a lineup that includes fellow directors Greg Daniels, Yana Gorskaya (What We Do in the Shadows), Tazbah Chavez (Reservation Dogs), Matt Sohn (Superstore), Jennifer Celotta (Abbott Elementary) Jason Woliner (Parks and Rec), and Jeff Blitz (The Office).

Created, written, and executive produced by showrunners Greg Daniels (The Office) and Michael Koman (Nathan For You), The Paper is executive produced by The Office UK co-creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The Office US producers Howard Klein and Ben Silverman also serve as executive producers with Banijay Americas.

The Paper is streaming Sept. 4 on Peacock.