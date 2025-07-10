The Office Spinoff The Paper Gets Premiere Date With New Teaser

Stop the presses: The Paper has a release date. Peacock announced a Sept. 4 premiere date for The Office spinoff on Thursday with a new look at the workplace mockumentary, coming by way of the print edition of the Toledo Truth Teller. In the new show from Greg Daniels (The Office, King of the Hill) and Michael Koman (Saturday Night Live, Nathan For You), the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch on The Office find a new subject when they discover the historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it.

The Paper premieres with four episodes on Thursday, Sept. 4, the publication date of the Toledo Truth Teller in the teaser image below. Peacock also announced two new episodes of the 10-episode first season will air every Thursday through Sept. 25.

Leading the ensemble is Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as Ned, with Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus) as Esmeralda, Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own) as Adelola, and Oscar Nuñez, reprising his Office role as former Dunder Mifflin accountant Oscar Martinez.

The cast includes Chelsea Frei (Poker Face), Melvin Gregg (American Vandal), Alex Edelman (Unfrosted), Ramona Young (Never Have I Ever), and Tim Key (This Time with Alan Partridge) as series regulars.

Guest stars include Eric Rahill (Friendship), Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), Molly Ephraim (Last Man Standing), comedian Mo Welch, Duane Shepard Sr. (Parks and Recreation), Nate Jackson (Young Rock), Nancy Lenehan (Veep), and Allan Havey, who played Brussels sprouts farmer Henry Bruegger on “The Farm” episode of The Office.

Ken Kwapis, who directed the 2005 pilot episode of The Office and episodes like “Booze Cruise” and “Gay Witch Hunt,” returns to The Office Universe alongside Paul Lieberstein, who played Toby Flenderson and served as a writer-producer-director on the series that ran for nine seasons between 2005 and 2013.

Lieberstein directs an episode of The Paper as part of a lineup that includes Daniels, Yana Gorskaya (What We Do in the Shadows), Tazbah Chavez (Reservation Dogs), Matt Sohn (Superstore), Jennifer Celotta (Abbott Elementary) Jason Woliner (Parks and Rec), and Jeff Blitz (The Office).

Created, written, and executive produced by Daniels and Koman, The Paper is executive produced by The Office UK co-creators Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The Office US producers Howard Klein and Ben Silverman also serve as executive producers with Banijay Americas. The Paper premieres September 4 on Peacock.