Hulu Exec Says They Haven't Talked About Lizzie McGuire Moving Forward With Hilary Duff

✖

It seems creative differences have led to Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire revival series hovering in limbo, a project that had already drawn quite a bit of hype during its development for Disney+. It wasn't long afterwards that Duff expressed interest in having the project shuttled over to Hulu, the streaming wing of Disney that offers content that expands outside of the family-friendly Disney+ bubble. We haven't heard anything on that front sine, and it doesn't seem to be something in the works according to Hulu's Head of Original Content Craig Erwich, who was asked about Duff's comments and the project in general in an interview with Vanity fair. “I appreciate her fandom," Erwich said, but added, "We have not had any conversations with Hilary Duff around her show.”

The project was already filming, and several episodes are completed, but Disney reportedly didn't like the more mature content that series creator and showrunner Terri Minski and Duff loved about the revival in the first place, and that's why both Minski and Duff hoped it would be a good fit for Hulu, which is still under the Disney umbrella.

"I am so proud of the two episodes we did," Minsky told Variety. "Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It's a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That's the part where I am completely in the dark. It's important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion."

Now, the show has not been canceled, but it has been halted according to Disney's last official statement on the matter, which said it is in redevelopment. You can check out their official statement below.

"We paused production on Lizzie McGuire a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative redevelopment," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement. "Our goal is to resume production to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."

What do you want to see happen to the show? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.