Hulu Is Making One of the Best Comics of the 2010s Into a TV Series (But There’s a Big Problem)

Comic book adaptations have become the bread and butter of Hollywood, largely thanks to the unprecedented success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the ever-expanding DC Universe. Both franchises release multiple films and television shows annually, dominating the cultural conversation. However, the world of comic books extends far beyond the two major publishers, with many of the most compelling adaptations coming from independent creators. Acclaimed series like The Boys and Invincible have demonstrated a significant audience appetite for superhero stories outside the two big publishers, while projects like Sin City, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and 300 have proven that non-superhero comics can achieve both critical and commercial success. Now, one of the most celebrated and controversial comic books of the 2010s is getting its own television adaptation at Hulu.

Hulu’s Onyx Collective has officially ordered a pilot for a television series based on Southern Bastards, the award-winning comic from creators Jason Aaron and Jason Latour. The Image Comics series, which launched in 2014, is a crime saga set in the fictional Craw County, Alabama. The story centers on Earl Tubb, the son of a former sheriff who returns home after 40 years to find his town in the clutches of Euless Boss, the local high school football coach who is also a ruthless crime lord.

Southern Bastards was lauded for its unflinching portrayal of southern culture, its complex characters, and its visceral violence, earning a Harvey Award for Best New Series in 2015 and an Eisner Award for Best Continuing Series in 2016. However, the series came to an abrupt halt due to multiple allegations of misconduct against artist and co-creator Latour, which surfaced publicly in 2020. The controversy surrounding Latour led to the comic’s indefinite hiatus, leaving the acclaimed story without a conclusion.

The Southern Bastards TV Show Is in Good Hands

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Despite the comic’s unfinished status and the controversy attached to one of its creators, the Hulu adaptation of Southern Bastards is being guided by a formidable creative team. Both Aaron and Latour are attached as executive producers, a move that suggests a commitment to honoring the source material’s original vision. The pilot episode was written by Bill Dubuque, a screenwriter best known as the co-creator of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Ozark, a show that shares a similar thematic focus on crime in a rural American setting. His film credits also include the scripts for the Ben Affleck-led thriller The Accountant and the Robert Downey Jr. drama The Judge.

Joining Dubuque is Nia DaCosta, who shares a story credit on the pilot and is also set to direct. DaCosta has quickly established herself as one of the most exciting directors working today. She made her feature debut with the critically acclaimed crime thriller Little Woods before helming the 2021 horror sequel Candyman and the Marvel Studios The Marvels. Her experience across different genres makes her a great choice to translate the gritty, atmospheric world of Southern Bastards to the screen. With a showrunner in Matt Olmstead, a veteran of network dramas like Chicago P.D., the project is backed by a team that understands how to deliver serialized crime stories.

