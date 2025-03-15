7 Image Comics Perfect for a Horror Adaptation

Hollywood has been relying on comics for some of its most iconic and beloved blockbusters, as seen with the dozens of films from Marvel and DC. However, film and television adaptations of comics go well beyond just those two publishers, with Image Comics finding successful adaptations with The Walking Dead and Invincible on television. There are also plenty of plans for upcoming horror adaptations from Image specifically, with fans eagerly awaiting the horror adaptations of titles like Bitter Root and Wytches. Image Comics has plenty of other horror comics to adapt to the big screen as well, and most of them cover a wide range of subgenres.

Whether it is vampires, serial killers, an obsessive fan, or the unknown, Image Comics has no shortage of horrors awaiting comic readers. These stories will also appeal to die-hard scary movie fans, and they can check them out now at their local comic shop. However, one can also hope that these frightening tales will be brought to the big screen one day as well.

Dark Ride by Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan

Dark Ride is made for fans of Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights, haunted attractions, and Five Nights at Freddy’s. Imagine if Walt Disney made a deal with the devil to create his iconic characters and the parks they inspired? That is exactly how Devil Land came to be in Dark Ride, but the horrors are more than just for show. This year-round horror theme park has a devilish, deadly secret to it, one that impacts the guests, as well as the family behind this evil park.

Parasocial by Alex de Campi and Erica Henderson

In the age of social media, the lines between fans and celebrities have gotten more and more blurred, leading to parasocial relationships that can give the illusion that there is a chance that something real may actually develop. Add to that fan events, like meet-and-greets and conventions, and it’s a perfect storm for a fan to truly misread their relationship with their favorite celebrity. At least, that is the case for one obsessive fan in Parasocial, as she sets her sights on her favorite, washed up actor, leading to a comic that will please fans of Stephen King’s Misery.

I Hate This Place by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin

From the Evil Dead franchise to Cabin Fever, cabin-in-the-woods horror movies are pretty popular and commonplace. For fans of these films, look no further than I Hate This Place, which is the ultimate love letter to horror. A couple moves into a farmhouse in the middle of nowhere after inheriting it, but they soon discover this is a place of nightmares. Whatever horrors one can think of, they’ll mostly find it in I Hate This Place, from the supernatural to the extraterrestrial. This is a comic that could go big on the big screen, just like Cabin in the Woods did years ago.

The Deviant by James Tynion IV and Josh Hisxon

Fans of David Fincher’s Zodiac or Seven do not need to look far for the perfect comic for them, as well as one we’d like to see him adapt some day. James Tynion IV is one of the biggest and brightest names in horror comics, but he often deals with the supernatural or extraterrestrial. The Deviant, on the other hand, is his most grounded comic so far. This is a straightforward thriller about an author interviewing a man convicted of being a killer Santa, but as their discussions unfold, a new Santa killer emerges, leaving readers to wonder if the man in prison is truly guilty or if this is a copycat.

Killadelphia by Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander

While the popularity of vampires comes in waves in pop culture, one cannot deny that vampires have been a long staple for the horror genre. In the past few years, they have also become the go-to monster again, as seen in shows like Interview with the Vampire, the upcoming film Sinners, and the recently announced Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot. Same can be said for comics, with Killadelphia being a must-read for vampire fans. Blending horror and noir elements, this is a detective story unlike any other, as a detective and his undead father uncover a vampire conspiracy right in Philadelphia.

Lovesick by Luana Vecchio

Lovesick is a comic not for the faint of heart, as it pushes the boundaries in terms of sex, violence, and consent. Somehow, though, it keeps readers hooked and wanting to know more about the lead character, Domino, despite all the terrible things she’s done herself. Domino is a dominatrix on the dark web, who, for the right price, will torture and kill her clients, but there are plenty of men who would love to do the same to her. This is one of the best horror comics from Image Comics and is a must-read for any horror fan. It would be a hard-R adaptation, but one that would be well worth it to see Domino brought to the big screen in all her bloody glory.

Feral by Tony Fleecs, Tone Rodriguez, and Trish Forstner

Feral has one of the easiest elevator pitches around. It’s Night of the Living Dead but with cats. In it, a group of house cats are stranded outside during a rabies epidemic, so from their perspective, this is practically a zombie apocalypse. While the cats are adorable and feel pulled straight from a Disney film, there are plenty of horrors that await them. For those who have a soft spot for animals, this may not be for them, but it is a must-read for zombie fans. It would also make for an animated horror film unlike any other.

