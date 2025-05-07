10 Best Non-Superhero Movies From MCU Directors

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has enlisted more than 20 directors to helm 35 released movies over the last 17 years. Although some of the MCU’s filmmakers are best known for their superhero projects, many others have made great films outside of the genre. For example, the Russo brothers and Jon Watts are best known for their highly acclaimed MCU titles like Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home, respectively, though they have also made lesser-appreciated non-superhero films such as The Gray Man and Cop Car. On the other hand, the superb reception of Ryan Coogler’s new horror movie Sinners serves as an example that the best work of MCU directors sometimes lies beyond the superhero realm. From Kenneth Branagh to Chloé Zhao, the MCU’s best directors boast films of other genres that even superhero fanatics will love.

These 10 movies directed by MCU filmmakers are amazing, and they’re not about superheroes.

Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II

Decades before directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi released Evil Dead II, a top-notch horror movie. The successor to 1981’s The Evil Dead stars Bruce Campbell as a man tortured by supernatural entities while staying in a remote cabin with his girlfriend. In Evil Dead II, Raimi improves upon his previous work thanks to elevated visuals, great comedy, and terrifying thrills that all work well together. Raimi and Campbell prove once again that they’re an excellent duo, and Evil Dead II cemented Raimi’s horror franchise as an icon of the genre.

Shane Black’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

2005’s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang set up Shane Black for success, as he went on to reunite with Robert Downey Jr. and direct Iron Man 3 eight years later. In the film, Downey Jr. plays a criminal who accidentally wins a screen test as an actor. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is a fun dark comedy, and Downey Jr. shines in the role that would help him play Tony Stark/Iron Man in the future. Black shows off his skill as a writer and director, as the movie’s witty script offers tons of entertaining moments. It’s easy to see why Black was recruited to the MCU when enjoying the exhilarating blend of action and humor in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Short Term 12

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton’s best movie is a far cry from superhero fare. 2013’s Short-Term 12 stars Brie Larson as Grace, the supervisor of a group home for disadvantaged teens. Grace’s various personal and professional challenges make Short Term 12 a deeply emotional story. Larson, who would later join the MCU as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel impresses in her first lead role. Cretton’s skill for writing characters and drama strongly makes itself known in Short Term 12, as the film’s personas could easily mirror real-life individuals in a similar situation. Short Term 12 thoughtfully addresses topics like self-harm, abuse, and mental health. Although grim at times, Short Term 12 tells an incredibly human tale that everyone needs to watch.

Jon Favreau’s Chef

Following his MCU endeavors in Iron Man and Iron Man 2, director Jon Favreau made one of his best-ever films. 2014’s Chef follows Carl Casper, portrayed by Favreau. When Carl loses his job as a chef at a high-end Los Angeles restaurant, he starts a food truck business with his friends. Heightened by a pleasant dose of comedy, Chef is a heartwarming movie that stresses the importance of creative passion and family relationships. Favreau’s skill as an actor-director is on full display here, and the rest of the cast — which includes MCU stars Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson — effortlessly brings Chef‘s humor and food-related fun to life.

Chloé Zhao’s The Rider

When it comes to Eternals director Chloé Zhao’s work outside of the MCU, most people think of her Best Picture Oscar-winning film Nomadland. However, 2017’s The Rider just eclipses the Academy Award winner’s brilliance. A neo-Western set in South Dakota, The Rider follows Brady Blackburn (Brady Jandreau), a young rodeo star who suffers an accident that leaves him with brain damage. At risk of seizures, and possibly death, if he continues to ride, Brady must determine what his love for the rodeo is worth. An engrossing self-discovery journey, The Rider features an outstanding cast of newcomers who deliver layered portrayals of their characters. Zhao’s film paints an unconventional portrait of the renowned American cowboy, challenging hyper-masculine stereotypes. Beautiful landscapes and masterful cinematography cement also The Rider as Zhao’s greatest work to date.

Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit

After making his MCU debut with Thor: Ragnarok, Taika Waititi wrote and directed 2019’s Jojo Rabbit, a truly unique World War II story. Based on the Christine Leunens novel Caging Skies, the dark comedy follows Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a 10-year-old Hitler Youth member who weighs his options after discovering that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic. Jojo Rabbit conveys its serious subject material in a satirical manner, which surprisingly doesn’t turn the movie into an offensive parody of Nazi Germany and the Holocaust. Waititi’s performance as Jojo’s imaginary friend version of Adolf Hitler stands out, while Davis, Scarlett Johansson, and Sam Rockwell are at the top of their game. Funny, touching, and insightful, Jojo Rabbit remains one of the most fascinating projects from an MCU filmmaker.

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast

Among Thor filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s most acclaimed movies are his 1989 directorial debut Henry V and his 1996 adaptation of Hamlet, but 2021’s Belfast is Branagh’s most recent success, as well as one of his best films overall. The movie takes inspiration from Branagh’s childhood during the Troubles conflict in Northern Ireland beginning in 1969. Belfast chronicles a young boy and his family’s lives as they endure the unrest. A moving story with deep political themes, Belfast serves as a harrowing and profoundly personal account of true events. Branagh’s storytelling prowess works wonders in Belfast, and the cast members deliver heartfelt performances.

Shawn Levy’s Free Guy

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy boasts a sharply written, action-packed non-superhero movie in the form of 2021’s Free Guy. Starring Ryan Reynolds, the film revolves around an NCP in a huge open-world video game world who teams-up with a player to save the game’s servers. Free Guy is a funny, creative, and visually impressive thrill ride that lovers of action-comedies will enjoy. Reynolds is perfectly charming in the lead role, while the supporting cast featuring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and others are up to the task. Levy’s humor and action-heavy approach to Free Guy easily transfers to his stellar work in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Nia DaCosta’s Candyman

Nia DaCosta’s exceptional 2021 horror movie Candyman makes it easy to understand why the filmmaker was selected to helm 2023’s The Marvels. The movie continues the story established in the original 1992 Candyman film, focusing on a gentrified Chicago neighborhood, where a terrifying paranormal legend haunts an artist. Extremely creepy and with savvy social commentary at the forefront of its narrative, DaCosta’s Candyman is a fantastic balance of style and substance. Additionally, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s lead performance deserves far more appreciation in the horror realm. Candyman excellently displays DaCosta’s talent behind the camera, and the director will likely deliver more must-see films in the future outside of the MCU.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners

Ryan Coogler has become one of Hollywood’s most skilled filmmakers, and his expertise extends beyond his work on Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the MCU. Sinners stunningly blends genres through a tale about twin brothers returning to their in hometown in 1930s Mississippi to start a juke joint, which invites a sinister vampiric threat. In Sinners, Coogler masterfully synthesizes horror elements with spectacular action set pieces, music, and intricate cultural symbolism. Moreover, Michael B. Jordan portrays the Smokestack twins with nuance and impeccable star power. Miles Caton, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jack O’Connell are additional standouts in the cast. Sinners could easily hold the title as the best non-superhero movie from an MCU director, and it may be awhile before the world sees another completely original film of such brilliance.

