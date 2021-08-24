✖

There's a new original champion over at Hulu. This past week saw the debut of the new series Nine Perfect Strangers, a show with a star-studded cast and a mysterious premise, and it quickly broke a major record for Hulu. The streaming service doesn't announce viewership data, but it has revealed that Nine Perfect Strangers delivered the most-watched premiere for any Hulu original to-date. That includes some of the streaming service's biggest hits.

Again, the specific numbers haven't been released, but Nine Perfect Strangers beating out some other Hulu originals is a serious feat worth celebrating. Nine Perfect Strangers' debut turned out to be bigger than The Act or any of the four seasons of The Handmaid's Tale. Previously, the Season 4 premiere of Handmaid's Tale was Hulu's biggest premiere to-date, but this new series found a way to topple it.

A big reason behind the success of Nine Perfect Strangers is its cast, which boasts several award-winners and all-around popular faces. Nicole Kidman stars alongside Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto.

The series also marks yet another collaboration between Kidman and David E. Kelley, who worked together on the hit HBO series Big Little Lies. Kelley co-wrote and executive produced Nine Perfect Strangers, and it's based on the book from Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty. With as much love as there is for Big Little Lies, it's no surprise that Nine Perfect Strangers is getting the kind of buzz and viewership that it is.

You can check out the official synopsis for Nine Perfect Strangers below.

"Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them."

