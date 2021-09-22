Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2021

October is just about a week away, so it’s time to start looking ahead fo what streaming services like Hulu have to offer in the coming month. On Wednesday, Hulu revealed the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the lineup over the course of October, and there is quite a few titles to begin looking forward to.

The first day of October will see a plethora of titles added to Hulu’s lineup, including several Star Trek movies. The day will also see the arrival of multiple new TV season premieres, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, Station 19, and The Bachelorette. Perhaps even more exciting is the arrival of all four films in The Hunger Games franchise, which have previously been available to stream on Peaock.

When it comes to Hulu originals, the biggest new title arriving in October is Dopesick, which stars Michael Keaton (who also executive produces the series). The new limited series is about America’s struggle with the opioid epidemic.

TV fans will be excited to see that the Nathan Fillion-starring series Castle is finally getting a streaming home, with every episode of the popular show coming to Hulu on October 6th.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s October additions below!

October 1

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Air Force One (1997)

Ali (2001)

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween (2021)

Boxcar Bertha (1972)

Cedar Rapids (2009)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Class (1983)

Clifford (1994)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code 46 (2004)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Date Night (2010)

Dead of Winter (1987)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Dr. No (1962)

Edge of the World (2021)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave (2000)

Flatliners (1990)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Goldeneye (1995)

Goldfinger (1964)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

The Holiday (2006)

House of Games (1987)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Intersection (1994)

Licence to Kill (1989)

Light It Up (1999)

Lost In Space (1998)

The Love Guru (2008)

Mad Max (1980)

Madhouse (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Maze (2017)

Mean Creek (2004)

Meet The Spartans (2008)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

The Offence (1973)

Peeples (2013)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

Queen of the Damned (2002)

Racing with the Moon (1984)

The Recruit (2003)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Road Trip (2000)

Rushmore (1999)

The Saint (1997)

Signs (2002)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Snatch (2000)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Still (2018)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Sweet Land (2006)

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Theater of Blood (1973)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Total Recall (2012)

The Untouchables (1987)

Victor Frankenstein (2015)

Vigilante Force (1976)

The Village (2004)

The Vow (2012)

Waitress (2007)

What About Bob? (1991)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Within (2016)

Wolves at the Door (2016)

Wrong Turn 2 (2007)

October 3

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet (2018)

October 4

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan (2015)

The Program (1993)

Unfaithful (2002)

October 6

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

October 7

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

October 8

Jacinta (2021) (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution (2019)

October 9

Shark Tank: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

October 10

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11

Gunda (2020)

Madonna and the Breakfast Club (2019)

October 12

Champaign ILL: Complete Series (Sony)

The Loneliest Whale (2021)

October 13

Dopesick: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

CHiPS (2017)

October 14

Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor (2021)

Out of Death (2020)

October 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Complete Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Complete Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Complete Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Complete Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

October 16

Home Sweet Home: Series Premiere (NBC)

October 18

Dream Horse (2020)

October 20

The Bachelorette: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Queens: Series Premiere (ABC)

October 21

The Next Thing You Eat: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

The Evil Next Door (2021)

October 22

The Blacklist: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)

Gaia (2020)

October 23

The Marksman (2021)

Silent Night (2021)

October 25

Come Away (2020)

October 26

Maybe Next Year (2020)

October 27

For Madmen Only (2021)

October 28

First Date (2021)

Smelliville (2021)

October 30

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8D (MTV)

October 31

Spirit Untamed (2021)