Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in December 2022
December is around the corner and all of the major streaming services are preparing to welcome the new month with a horde of new streaming additions. Every month sees new movies and shows hitting the various streaming services and December is no exception. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video all have a ton of new content set to hit their lineups over the next few weeks.
Netflix has a big slate of original movies arriving in December. Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio arrives in the first half of the month, while December 23rd will see the debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly anticipated sequel to Knives Out.
If TV is more your speed, you'll want to pay attention to Paramount+ in December. Not only is the service looking to debut Yellowstone prequel series 1923, but it is also going to add several iconic TV shows to its lineup. The Andy Griffith Show, Everybody Loves Raymond, and Gunsmoke are all coming to Paramount+ next month.
You can check out the full streaming calendar for December below!
December 1
NETFLIX
Dead End -- NETFLIX SERIES
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean: Season 1 Episodes 25-38 The Final Episodes -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Masked Scammer -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Qala -- NETFLIX FILM
Troll -- NETFLIX FILM
21 Jump Street
Basketball Wives: Season 1
Basketball Wives: Season 2
Coach Carter
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
The Happytime Murders
LEGO Friends: Holiday Special
Love Island USA: Season 3
Meekah: Season 1
My Girl
Peppermint
Troy
HBO MAX
3:10 to Yuma, 1957
10,000 B.C., 2008
Black Sheep, 1996
Branson, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
Burn After Reading, 2008
Can't Hardly Wait, 1998
Cheech & Chong's Nice Dreams, 1981 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's The Corsican Brothers, 1984 (HBO)
Cheech & Chong's Things Are Tough All Over, 1982
The Children Act, 2017 (HBO)
De Palma, 2015 (HBO)
First Reformed, 2017 (HBO)
Friends with Benefits, 2011
Gossip Girl, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, 2008 (HBO)
The Murdochs: Empire of Influence
Gone Girl, 2014 (HBO)
Green Room, 2015 (HBO)
Hellraiser III Hell on Earth, 1992 (HBO)
Hellraiser IV: Bloodline, 1996 (HBO)
Hellraiser V: Inferno, 2000 (HBO)
Hellraiser VII: Deader, 2005 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellseeker, 2002 (HBO)
Hellraiser: Hellworld, 2005 (HBO)
A Hollywood Christmas, 2022
Hook, 1991
Into the Forest, 2015 (HBO)
Krisha, 2015 (HBO)
The Maze Runner, 2014 (HBO)
My Fellow Americans, 1996 (HBO)
Paradise (Paraíso), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Redemption, 2013 (HBO)
Reindeer Games, 2000 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
The Sea of Trees, 2015 (HBO)
Sesame Street's The Nutcracker, Max Original Special Premiere
Small Town Crime, 2017 (HBO)
Sort Of, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Step Up All In, 2014 (HBO)
Step Up Revolution, 2012 (HBO)
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming, 2010
Street Kings, 2008 (HBO)
The Tomorrow Man, 2019 (HBO)
Trumbo, 2015 (HBO)
Two Can Play That Game, 2001
Urban Cowboy, 1980
¡Viva Maestro!, 2022
Win Win, 2011 (HBO)
HULU
Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)
Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13
The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
A Chance for Christmas (2021)
Anger Management (2003)
Awakenings (1990)
Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
Barney's Version (2010)
Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)
Being Julia (2004)
Brothers (2009)
Christine (1983)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
Epic Movie (2007)
Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
Final Destination (2000)
Final Destination 2 (2003)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
The Final Destination (2009)
Final Destination 5 (2011)
Good Kids (2016)
The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
Hancock (2008)
The Happening (2008)
I, Frankenstein (2014)
I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)
Liar, Liar (1997)
The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
Marmaduke (2010)
Never Back Down (2008)
Only You (1994)
Pathfinder (2005)
Picture Perfect (1997)
Pulling Strings (2013)
The Rider (2018)
Rio (2011)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Scout (1994)
Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
This Christmas (2007)
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
Wall Street (1987)
White Men Can't Jump (1992)
Witless Protection (2008)
PARAMOUNT+
Bose
A League Of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Are We There Yet?
Capture the Flag
Clear and Present Danger
Cloverfield
Coyote Ugly
Dead Again
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Doubt
Eight Men Out
Election
Elizabethtown
Footloose
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Friday The 13th
Guys and Dolls
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Halloween VI: The Curse Of Michael Myers
Head of State
Heist
If Beale Street Could Talk
In the Line of Fire
Jane Eyre
Just Wright
Kinky Boots
Little Women
Malcolm X
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Mission: Impossible III
Moonstruck
Muppets from Space
Muriel's Wedding
My Left Foot
Ordinary People
Pet Sematary (1989)
Regarding Henry
Rosemary's Baby
Rudy
Saturday Night Fever
Scrooge
Sherlock Gnomes
Shutter Island
Sleepless In Seattle
Small Soldiers
Southside with You
Terminator Genisys
The Breakfast Club
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Forbidden Kingdom
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
The Muppets Take Manhattan
The Peacemaker
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Wiz
Thief
True Grit
Uncle Buck
What's Love Got to Do with It
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Wild Things
Witness
Wuthering Heights
Young Guns
Young Sherlock Holmes
PEACOCK
12 Dates of Christmas, 2011
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
Annie, 1982
Bring it On, 2000
Cry Freedom, 1987
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
Deja Vu, 2006
Everest, 2015
First Cow, 2019
The Goonies, 1985
Green Lantern, 2011
The Happy Elf, 2005
Just Go With It, 2011
Kicking & Screaming, 2005
Kill Bill: Volume 1, 2003
Kill Bill: Volume 2, 2004
Miracle one 34th Street, 1947
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, 2005
The Mistle-Tones, 2012
Mixed Nuts, 1994
Mo' Better Blues, 1990
Mo' Money, 1992
Monster Trucks, 2016
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012
Night at the Musuem, 2006
O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000
Out of Sight, 1998
The Peanuts Movie, 2015
The Pirates! Band of the Misfits, 2012
Pretty Woman, 1990
Puss in Boots, 2011
Safe House, 2012
Sisters, 2015
Sweet Navidad, 2021
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, 2014
Tombstone, 1993
The Smurfs, 2011
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Space Jam, 1996
Speed, 1994
Spy Game, 2001
True Lies, 1994
Unbreakable, 2000
XXX, 2002
XXX: The State of the Union, 2005
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Canada vs. Morocco
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Costa Rica vs. Germany
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Belgium
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Spain
Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin (TODAY All Day Channel)
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 1
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Survivor's Remorse, Season 1-4
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Breaking News S2 (2022)
NYPD Blue S1-S12 (1994)
2 Days In New York (2012)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2 (1996)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Capote (2005)
Case 39 (2010)
Cloverfield (2008)
Dead Again (2001)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Elizabethtown (2005)
Escape from L.A. (1996)
Head of State (2003)
Heist (2015)
Hotel Transylvania (2012)
I Wish (2011)
Igby Goes Down (2002)
Kingpin (1996)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate
Events (2004)
Letters To Juliet (2010)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Muppets From Space (1999)
Never Back Down (2008)
Nine Lives (2016)
Ordinary People (1980)
Paper Moon (1973)
Paranormal Activity (2009)
Pet Sematary (1989)
Push (2009)
Saturday Night Fever (1977)
Superbad (2007)
The 40 Year-Old Virgin (2005)
The Cave (2005)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Doors (1991)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)
The Proposal (2009)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Ring (2002)
The Smurfs (2011)
The Smurfs 2 (2013)
The Vow (2012)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
Thief (1981)
To Catch A Thief (1955)
Tower Heist (2011)
True Grit (1969)
Walking Tall (2004)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
Zoolander (2001)
Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition (2016)
December 2
NETFLIX
Big Brother: Season 10
Big Brother: Season 14
Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hot Skull -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Chatterley's Lover -- NETFLIX FILM
My Unorthodox Life: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol -- NETFLIX FILM
"Sr." -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Supermodel Me: Revolution: Season 1
Warriors of Future -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Akashinga: The Brave Ones
Heroes of the Mediterranean
Patagonia Wings
The TerritoryDiary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules – Premiere
Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays – Premiere
HBO MAX
Blippi Wonders, Season 2B
Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe, 2016
Lellobee City Farm, Season 2
HULU
Darby and the Dead (2022)
American Carnage (2021)
Gone in the Night (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
A Big Fat Family Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dolly Parton's Magic Mountain Christmas (NBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Brazil
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ghana vs. Uruguay
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Korea vs. Portugal
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Serbia vs. Switzerland
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 1
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Men's NCAA Basketball – Peacock Classic – Gonzaga vs. Baylor
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 2
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Sean Patton: Number One, 2022 (Peacock Original)
Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 1
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
The Peripheral Season Finale (2022)
Riches (2022)
Three Pines (2022)
Your Christmas or Mine? (2022)
December 3
NETFLIX
The Best of Me
Bullet Train
HULU
Huda's Salon (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire
Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe
The Story of Santa Claus
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
A Fabled Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Holiday Stocking, 2022 (Hallmark)+
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
2022 NASCAR Awards
PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Round 3
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Newcastle Falcons
The Real Housewives of Durban, Season 1, New Episodes (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Toyota U.S. Open Swimming – Day 2
U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's Downhill
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
A Unicorn For Christmas (2022)
December 4
NETFLIX
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
HBO MAX
Under The Stars (aka Sous les étoiles), Max Original Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Fit for Christmas
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup – Speed Skate Four Continents – Quebec – Day 3
PGA TOUR – Hero World Challenge – Final Round
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Sunday Night Football – Colts vs. Cowboys
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
Undercover Holiday, 2022 (Hallmark)+
U.S. Ski and Snowboard – FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek – Men's SG
December 5
NETFLIX
Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
His Dark Materials, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Back in the Groove: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Housebroken: Special Holiday Episodes
PARAMOUNT+
Celeste and Jesse Forever
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Celeste And Jesse Forever (2012)
December 6
NETFLIX
The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Delivery by Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Amsterdam, 2022 (HBO)
Batwheels Holiday Special: Holidays on Ice
Bugs Bunny Builders Holiday Special: Looneyburg Lights
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Holiday Special: Yip Yip Tree Tree / The Snowman Scarecrow, Season 1
Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo, HBO Original Docuseries Premiere (HBO)
PARAMOUNT+
The Check Up with Dr. David Agus premiere
Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22 premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
That's My Jam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
A Lot Like Christmas (2021)
December 7
NETFLIX
Burning Patience -- NETFLIX FILM
Emily the Criminal
I Hate Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Marriage App -- NETFLIX FILM
The Most Beautiful Flower -- NETFLIX SERIES
Smiley -- NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
DISNEY+
Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)
Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)
Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)
Botswana (S1)
Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)
Raven's Home (S5, 2 episodes)
The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)
The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale
The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 "Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse"
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 8
Willow – Episode 3
HULU
Connect: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Mob Wives (Seasons 1-6)
PAW Patrol (Season 7)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
December 8
NETFLIX
The Elephant Whisperers -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lookism -- NETFLIX ANIME
DISNEY+
Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere
HBO MAX
Doom Patrol, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
South Side, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
HULU
The Night House (2020)
Proximity (2020)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Men's Short
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Short
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT*
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
The Bad Guy (2022)
La La Land (2016)
December 9
NETFLIX
CAT -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dragon Age: Absolution -- NETFLIX ANIME
Dream Home Makeover: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio -- NETFLIX FILM
How to Ruin Christmas: The Baby Shower -- NETFLIX SERIES
Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
Area 51: The CIA's Secret
CMA Country Christmas
Ocean's Breath
Shark vs. Tuna
RetrogradeIdina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? – Premiere
Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again – Premiere
HBO MAX
Silos Baking Competition: Holiday Edition, Special
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018 (HBO)
HULU
It's A Wonderful Binge (2022)
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 4
CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere
Fate of a Sport (2022)
My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)
White Elephant (2022)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Pairs Free*
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Rhythm Dance
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Short
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 1
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
Men & Women's Snowboard Cross – Montafon, AUT
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Most Colorful Time of the Year, 2022 (Hallmark)+
The Mighty Ones, Season 4
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Penn State
PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Hawa (2022)
Something from Tiffany's (2022)
The Three Wise Men vs Santa (2022)
December 10
NETFLIX
Alchemy of Souls: Season 1 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Prisoners
HBO MAX
Atsuko Okatsuka: The Intruder, HBO Original Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Offseason (2021)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Christmas Class Reunion, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Gift of Peace, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Free Dance
Grand Prix Figure Skating Final – Women's Free
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 2
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Nitro Rallycross – Saudi Arabia – Heats / Semis / Final
PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Round 2
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
WWE NXT Deadline (English & Spanish)
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
PRIME VIDEO
The Shack (2017)
December 11
HULU
Retrograde (2022)
Rogue (2020)
PARAMOUNT+
Must Love Christmas
National Christmas Tree Lighting: Celebrating 100 Years
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Grand Prix Figure Skating: GP Final 2022 – Final
The Holiday Sitter, 2022 (Hallmark)+
ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skate Final – Calgary – Day 3
ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3
PGA Tour – Golf QBE Shootout – Final Round
Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Broncos
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
December 12
HBO MAX
Adult Swim Yule Log
HULU
Batman Begins (2005)
Blackfish (2013)
Dunkirk (2017)
Inception (2010)
Insomnia (2002)
The Dark Knight (2008)
The Dark Knight Rises (2012)
PARAMOUNT+
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders
Dog
PEACOCK
Alguien Te Mira, Season 1
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 1 (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
December 13
NETFLIX
Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME
Last Chance U: Basketball: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Single's Inferno: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Tom Papa: What A Day! -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
The Banshees Of Inisherin, 2022 (HBO)
Meet the Batwheels: The Best Present in the World, Season 1
HULU
FX's Kindred: Complete Season 1
PARAMOUNT+
Sampled premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Baking It, NBC Holiday Special Episode (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge (2022)
The Black Phone (2022)
Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)
December 14
NETFLIX
Don't Pick Up The Phone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Glitter -- NETFLIX SERIES
I Believe in Santa -- NETFLIX FILM
Kangaroo Valley -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
DISNEY+
Alaska's Deadliest (S1)
Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)
Drain the Oceans (S5)
The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)
The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
Positive Energy (S1)
National Treasure: Edge of History – 2-Episode Premiere
The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 "Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember"
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 9
Willow – Episode 4
HBO MAX
Selling the Hamptons
Serving the Hamptons
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again
Trixie Motel
HULU
Grails: When Sneakers Changed the Game: Complete Limited Series
PARAMOUNT+
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (Season 15)
Everybody Loves Raymond (Seasons 1 – 9)
RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 13)
RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked (Season 12)
True Life Crime Season 1
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Teams TBD
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
December 15
NETFLIX
The Big 4 -- NETFLIX FILM
The Hills: Season 1
The Hills: Season 2
Sonic Prime -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Violet Evergarden: Recollections -- NETFLIX ANIME
Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery -- NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
A Very Backstreet Holiday
HBO MAX
Jugada Peligrosa (ex El Patrón del Balón, Goles Limpios Dinero Sucio), Max Original Premiere
HULU
A Very Backstreet Holiday: Special Premiere
Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light: Special
Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne: Special
Braxton Family Values: Complete Seasons 1-3
Bridezillas: Complete Seasons 10-11
Class of 1975: Gene Simmons: Special
The First 48: Complete Seasons 1-2
The Food That Built the World: Complete Season 3
Freddie Mercury: Special
Growing Up Hip Hop: Complete Seasons 1-3
Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 1-3
Guns N' Roses: Special
The Hunt for the Versace Killer: Complete Season 1
I Survived a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
Love at First Sight: Complete Season 1
Mama June: From Not to Hot: Complete Seasons 1-2
Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48: Complete Season 1
Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars: Complete Seasons 4, 5, 7 & 8
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 14
Million Dollar Matchmaker: Complete Seasons 1-2
O.J.: Guilty in Vegas: Special
Secrets of Playboy: Complete Season 1
Secrets of the Chippendale Murders: Complete Season 1
Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1
The Private Voice of Hitler: Special
Third Reich: The Fall: Special
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 1
WWE's Most Wanted Treasures: Complete Season 1
360 (2011)
Life Partners (2014)
PARAMOUNT+
The Game Season 2 premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Peacock Original)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special 2022, (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, 2022
December 16
NETFLIX
A Storm for Christmas -- NETFLIX SERIES
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths -- NETFLIX FILM
Cook at all Costs -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dance Monsters -- NETFLIX SERIES
Far From Home -- NETFLIX SERIES
Paradise PD: Part 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Private Lesson -- NETFLIX FILM
The Recruit -- NETFLIX SERIES
Summer Job -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Heroes of the Long Road Home with Martha Raddatz
Mafia Confidential
Muppets Most Wanted (Sing-Along Version)
Where Oceans CollideIf These Walls Could Sing – Premiere
Le Pupille – Premiere
HBO MAX
Martin: The Reunion Special 2022
Ranch to Table, Season 3
HULU
Collide (2022)
I Love My Dad (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
Metallica Presents: Helping Hands Concert
Snow Day premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km
Holiday Heritage, 2022 (Hallmark)+
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 1
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico S5 (2022)
About Fate (2022)
Nanny (2022)
Unexpectedly Expecting (2021)
December 17
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – 3rd Place Match
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – Men & Women HS97
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – M 10km
FIS Austria – Ramsau am Dachstein, AUT – W 5km
Five More Minutes: Moments Like These, 2022 (Hallmark)+
HBCU Games 2022 – All-Star Game – Pigskin Showdown
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 2
ISU Short Track World Cup – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 2
Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 1
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
'Twas the Night Before Christmas, 2022 (Hallmark)+
Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
December 18
NETFLIX
Side Effects
HULU
The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)
PARAMOUNT+
When Christmas Was Young
1923 premiere
PEACOCK
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Final
FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Halfpipe Finals
Hanukkah on Rye, 2022 (Hallmark)+
ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Cup Speed Skating Final – Calgary – Day 3
ISU Short Track World Cup 2022-23 – World Short Track Championships – Almarty – Day 3
The Legend of Tarzan, 2016
Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Raiders
Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)
PGA TOUR – PNC Championship Golf – Day 2
U.S. Ski and Snowboard 2022 – FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper – SB Big Air Finals
December 19
NETFLIX
Trolley -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trolls
HULU
Paranoia (2013)
The Torch (2022)
Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)
PEACOCK
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Ayman, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Growing Up Chrisley, Season 4 (E!)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
December 20
NETFLIX
A Not So Merry Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 -- NETFLIX ANIME
HULU
Fear the Walking Dead: Complete Season 7
Fear the Walking Dead en Espanol: Complete Season 7
PARAMOUNT+
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Santa Claus is Comin' to Town, 1970
Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
Southern Hospitality, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
PRIME VIDEO
When Hope Calls Christmas (2022)
December 21
NETFLIX
Disconnect: The Wedding Planner -- NETFLIX FILM
Emily in Paris: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
I AM A KILLER: Season 4 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
Ancient X Files (S2, 5 episodes)
Born in Africa (S1)
Danger Decoded (S1)
The Flagmakers
Port Protection Alaska (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5)
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 3 "Graceland Gambit"
Sumo Do, Sumo Don't! – Episode 10
Willow – Episode 5
HULU
Big Bet: Three-Episode Series Premiere
Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer: Season 1, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Homeward Bound: A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012) (Season 3)
The Andy Griffith Show (Seasons 1 – 8)
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan S3 (2022)
December 22
NETFLIX
Alice in Borderland: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mathieu Dufour at Bell Centre -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
I Hate Suzie, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Head, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
PARAMOUNT+
Top Gun: Maverick premiere
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
The Best Man: The Final Chapters, Limited Series, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Intern, 2015
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Love for the Ages, Season 1, Episodes 4-8 (Peacock Original)
Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
December 23
NETFLIX
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM
Piñata Masters! -- NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
From the Ashes
Jaguar Beach Battle
Little Giant
HBO MAX
Family Dinner, Season 3
HULU
Mack + Rita (2022)
Sharp Stick (2022)
PARAMOUNT+
The 24th Annual A Home for the Holidays at the Grove
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, Season 14, New Episode (Bravo)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Saracens
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Sale Sharks
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
December 24
HULU
Breaking News: ABC Tracks Santa: Livestream
Inside Airport Lost & Found: Special Premiere
The Hummingbird Project (2018)
PARAMOUNT+
Detroit
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Gloucester Rugby
Santa Tracker (TODAY All Day Channel)
December 25
NETFLIX
After Ever Happy
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM
Time Hustler -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Witcher: Blood Origin -- NETFLIX SERIES
Vir Das: Landing -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HULU
The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade: Livestream
Mfkz (2018)
PEACOCK
Sunday Night Football – Buccaneers vs. Cardinals
December 26
NETFLIX
No Escape
Treason -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 11
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
Last Looks (2021)
PEACOCK
Baking It, Season 2, Episode 3 (Peacock Original)
Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
Premier League – Arsenal v. West Ham
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Fulham
Premier League – Everton v. Wolves
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton
Raising A F-ing Star, Season 1 (E!)
December 27
NETFLIX
Chelsea Handler: Revolution -- NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015 (HBO)
HULU
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Eps. 1-12 (DUBBED)
PARAMOUNT+
Django Unchained
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Chelsea v. Bournemouth
Premier League – Man United v. Nottingham Forest
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Bristol Bears
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Sleeping with Death, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
December 28
NETFLIX
7 Women and a Murder -- NETFLIX FILM
A Night at the Kindergarten -- NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Stuck with You -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Generation X (S1)
Savage Kingdom (S1, S2, S3, S4)
Street Genius (S1, S2)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)
Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl – Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 4 "Charlotte"
Willow – Episode 6
PARAMOUNT+
Gunsmoke (Seasons 1 – 14)
The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors
The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 1
FIS Austria – Semmering, AUT – W Slalom Run 2
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Leeds United v. Man City
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
December 29
NETFLIX
Brown and Friends -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Rise of Empires: Ottoman: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 5, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (2022)
December 30
NETFLIX
Alpha Males -- NETFLIX SERIES
Chicago Party Aunt: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets of Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
White Noise -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Black Pharaohs: Sunken Treasures
Generation Youtube
HBO MAX
The Established Home, Season 2
This Place Rules, Original (HBO)
HULU
Delia's Gone (2022)
Into the Deep (2022)
The Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)
PARAMOUNT+
New episodes of Big Nate
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode
The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)
Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Leicester City
Premier League – West Ham v. Brentford
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Leicester Tigers
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
PRIME VIDEO
Chuck S1-S5 (2008)
Justice League Action S1 (2018)
Teen Titans S1-S5 (2003)
The Mysteries of Laura S1-S2 (2015)
Trial & Error S1-S2 (2017)
Wildcat (2022)
December 31
NETFLIX
Best of Stand Up 2022 -- NETFLIX COMEDY
Lady Voyeur -- NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
Enough Said (2013)
Runner Runner (2013)
New Year's Eve: Times Square Ball Drop 2022: Livestream
PARAMOUNT+
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
PEACOCK
Access Hollywood, Season 27, New Episode (NBC)
All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Amor y Traición, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
Deadline: White House, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)
Fireworks Around the World (NBC News NOW Channel)
Notre Dame Hockey vs. Alaska Fairbanks
Premier League – Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Fulham v. Southampton
Premier League – Newcastle v. Leeds United
Premier League – Wolves v. Man United
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Exeter Chiefs
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Harlequins
The ReidOut, Previous Day's Episode (MSNBC)