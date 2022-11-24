A Few Marvel Movies Are Leaving Hulu in December

Most Marvel movies are available to stream on Disney+, especially since nearly every film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe calls that service its streaming home. Some of the non-MCU movies are floating around on other services, and they sometimes bounce from place to place, making them hard for fans to keep up with at times. At the end of December, some of those films will be on the move again, leaving their current streaming home at Hulu.

The original Blade trilogy starring Wesley Snipes as the titular Marvel vampire hunter is streaming on Hulu in its entirety. That's going to change next month. Blade, Blade II, and Blade: Trinity are all leaving the service on December 31st.

That same day, Hulu will be losing a fourth Marvel film. The original X-Men movie, released in 2000, will be leaving the service alongside the Blade films.

Here's the full list of titles leaving Hulu next month:

December 1

The DUFF (2015)

December 14

All Good Things (2010)

Nature Calls (2012)

December 31

8 Mile (2002)

About Last Night (1986)

About Time (2013)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

America's Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

Anaconda (1997)

Another Earth (2011)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Billboard Dad (1999)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blast From The Past (1999)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

City of Angels (1998)

The Collection (2012)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

The Descendants (2011)

Desperado (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Don't Say A Word (2001)

Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drive Angry 3D (2011)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride II (1995)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

Fired Up! (2009)

The Fisher King (1991)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

Gandhi (1982)

Get Smart (2008)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Good Shepherd (2006)

The Gospel (2005)

Grandma's Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

Hall Pass (2011)

Hancock (2008)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

He Got Game (1998)

Higher Learning (1995)

The Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kusama: Infinity (2018)

Labios Rojos (2011)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga'Hoole (2010)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Lost In Space (1998)

Mama (2013)

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Maverick (1994)

The New Age (1994)

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008)

Ninja Assassin (2009)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notes on a Scandal (2006)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Open Water (2004)

Passport to Paris (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Phantom

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Philadelphia (1993)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

Pleasantville (1998)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Poseidon (2006)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

Q & A (1990)

Robot And Frank (2012)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Short Circuit (1986)

Silent Hill (2006)

Sinister 2 (2015)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Smurfs (2011)

The Smurfs 2 (2013)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spanglish (2004)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Stir Crazy (1980)

Stripes (1981)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

Surf's Up (2007)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Switching Goals (1999)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

That Night (1993)

This Christmas (2007)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

Warm Bodies (2013)

The Watch (2012)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Wild Wild West (1999)

X-Men (2000)

Year One (2009)

