Hulu Black Friday 2022 Streaming Deal Ends Tonight

This is your last chance to take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022, which offers a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of 75% for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more.

If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can sign up for the offer right here until 11:59 PM PST tonight 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible. If you decide not to proceed after the year is up, you can cancel at any time before the $7.99 auto renewal kicks in. Note that many Amazon Prime Video Channels like Starz, Showtime, and Paramount+ are $1.99 for 2 months as part of their ongoing Black Friday deal.

Hulu is about to add a ton of new shows and movies for December, and breakdown of the upcoming additions can be found below.