Hulu Black Friday 2022 Streaming Deal Ends Tonight

This is your last chance to take advantage of Hulu's Black Friday deal for 2022, which offers a full year of streaming for only $1.99 per month. That's a savings of 75% for the year when compared to the standard price of $7.99 per month on their ad supported tier. For that price you'll get full access to their library of shows and movies, which includes The Handmaid's Tale, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, the new Predator movie Prey (which was excellent), and much more. 

If you are a new Hulu subscriber or a returning subscriber that hasn't been on Hulu in the past month, you can sign up for the offer right here until 11:59 PM PST tonight 11/28/22. Disney+ or ESPN+ standalone subscribers are also eligible. If you decide not to proceed after the year is up, you can cancel at any time before the $7.99 auto renewal kicks in. Note that many Amazon Prime Video Channels like Starz, Showtime, and Paramount+ are $1.99 for 2 months as part of their ongoing Black Friday deal. 

Hulu is about to add a ton of new shows and movies for December, and breakdown of the upcoming additions can be found below. 

  • Banyana: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
  • Big Brother: Complete Seasons 3 & 7
  • Bleach: Complete Seasons 1-26 (SPANISH SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • Love Island US: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Project Runway: Complete Seasons 10,11,12 & 13
  • The Real World: Complete Seasons 3 & 30
  • Siesta Key: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • A Chance for Christmas (2021)
  • Anger Management (2003)
  • Awakenings (1990)
  • Bachelor Party Vegas (2006)
  • Barney's Version (2010)
  • Before the Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)
  • Being Julia (2004)
  • Brothers (2009)
  • Christine (1983)
  • The Da Vinci Code (2006)
  • Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2006)
  • Dawn Of The Dead (2004)
  • Epic Movie (2007)
  • Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)
  • Final Destination (2000)
  • Final Destination 2 (2003)
  • Final Destination 3 (2006)
  • The Final Destination (2009)
  • Final Destination 5 (2011)
  • Good Kids (2016)
  • The Good Witch of Christmas (2022)
  • Hancock (2008)
  • The Happening (2008)
  • I, Frankenstein (2014)
  • I'm Glad It's Christmas (2022)
  • Liar, Liar (1997)
  • The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (2004)
  • Machine Gun Preacher (2011)
  • Marmaduke (2010)
  • Never Back Down (2008)
  • Only You (1994)
  • Pathfinder (2005)
  • Picture Perfect (1997)
  • Pulling Strings (2013)
  • The Rider (2018)
  • Rio (2011)
  • The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
  • The Scout (1994)
  • Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)
  • This Christmas (2007)
  • Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie (1997)
  • Wall Street (1987)
  • White Men Can't Jump (1992)
  • Witless Protection (2008)
