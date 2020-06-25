Hulu Reveals Comic-Con@Home Plans for Solar Opposites and Marvel

✖

It is not just Helstrom that Disney-owned Hulu will be bringing to the table at Comic Con International's virutal Comic-Con@Home show later this summer. Yesterday, the streaming service announced that they will not only be bringing the Tom Austen-starring supernatural Marvel drama, but also Solar Opposites, the new animated hit from the folks behind Rick and Morty -- and Crossing Swords, a medieval comedy from the studio behind Robot Chicken. Fans can check out the panel from their couch, including appearances by cast and crew and probably some pretty cool announcements. Usually, it takes until TV shows get a DVD release for fans to get access to an HD look at the convention panel. This year, though, Comic-Con@Home will provide almost any fan regardless of their location or economics to have a version of the SDCC experience.

There are no specific times just yet for when the panels will take place, neither do they have a detailed breakdown of guests. It's likely that, given the virtual nature of the event, they will try to get as many of the top-billed talent as possible.

You can see their official rundown below.

Helstrom

As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Hulu Original Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Helstrom is created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Solar Opposites

Hulu Original Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan are co-creators of Solar Opposites. The executive producers and writers are Justin Roiland, Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. Solar Opposites is produced by 20th Century Fox Television for Hulu.

Crossing Swords

Hulu Original Crossing Swords follows Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Crossing Swords is created and written by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root and directed by John Harvatine IV. Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios serves as the studio.

Comic-Con@Home will be held on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, July 22-26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official #ComicConAtHome hashtag to be included in the virtual activities. Organizers and participating entities will begin providing additional details in announcements leading up to the event. Interested fans are encouraged to check Toucan, the official Comic-Con and WonderCon blog, SDCC’s website and social channels, and the official channels of their favorite pop culture creators in the weeks to come."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.