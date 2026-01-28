Hulu’s Masterpiece Sci-fi Thriller Finally Reveals First Look at New Episodes (And They Premiere Soon)

Hulu’s Paradise was one of the most exciting and interesting television series of 2025. Created by Dan Fogelman and starring Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and James Marsden, the series follows Secret Service agent Xavier Collins (Brown) as he investigates the death of President Bradford (Marsden) in a massive, underground bunker in Colorado three years after a devastating doomsday event. However, there’s so much more to the story as Xavier learns and Season 1 left in a stunning emotional place as Xavier leaves the bunker in search of his wife

Season 2 of the critically acclaimed series debuts on Monday, February 23rd and now, Hulu has released an all-new trailer, finally giving fans their first taste at what’s to come with the new season, including some new characters to expand the show’s post-apocalyptic world. And, from the looks of things, the stakes are going to be higher than ever — and the mystery even twistier. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

Season 2 of Paradise Will Expand the Post Apocalyptic World (And Up The Stakes, Too)

In Season 2 of Paradise, Xavier searches for Teri out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Meanwhile, back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of Season 1, and new secrets are uncovered about the city’s origins. And, as the trailer reveals, the bunker may also be facing a threat from the outside as Thomas Doherty’s Link appears to know something about the bunker, something “dangerous”. It’s something that certainly ups the ante in a series that is already high stakes.

Joining Doherty as a new cast member for Season 2 is Shailene Woodley, Raymond Cham Jr, Michael McGrady, Timothy Omundson, Patrick Fischler, and Ryan Michelle Bathe. While fans will have to see how each new face impacts Paradise’s story, Fogelman has previously teased each season of Paradise is a slightly different show within the same show, which means that we should be seeing a very different, but one that layers into the larger context fans have already had set for them. It should make for an exciting season of television — and potentially some of the best of 2026.

Paradise Season 2 debuts Monday, February 23rd with three episodes, followed by new episodes weekly on Hulu.

