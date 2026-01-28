Wonder Man Continues The MCU Phase 6’s Post-Credits Trend (& It’s The Perfect Choice)

For a long time, MCU post-credits scenes were the most dependable currency in Hollywood. After all, for that first decade, if there was an MCU release, there was a reason to stay for the stinger, but we’re in a different era of the MCU now. And crucially, MCU post-credits scenes aren’t quite the guarantee they once were: particularly on Disney+. Phase 5 was a mixed bag, with major post-credits scenes attached to Echo, Daredevil: Born Again, and Ironheart, but missing elsewhere. Loki Season 2 and What If…? Season 3 got them, but not on the final episodes.

So far, Marvel’s Phase 6 TV shows have all avoided a post-credits scene, with both Eyes of Wakanda and Marvel Zombies ending conventionally. Neither particularly needed a stinger, given both were presented as miniseries (even though there are hints that Zombies will return), and now Wonder Man has followed suit. Perhaps happily for those who’ve grown weary of empty stingers and unresolved post-credits, Wonder Man does not have a post-credits scene, and, frankly, it makes sense.

Why Wonder Man Doesn’t Have A Post-Credits Scene

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Right now, we might have small hints of Yahya Abdul-Mateen’s future as a potential new Avengers recruit, but there is no hint at all that Wonder Man Season 2 will be made. As a result, a post-credits scene offering anything other than a payoff to an earlier joke would have felt like a false promise. Wonder Man is a Marvel Spotlight project, largely untethered from the rest of the franchise, and while the ending retroactively makes the 8 episodes feel like the second phase of Simon’s superhero (or antihero) origin (the source of his powers is completely unexplored in the show, of course), we don’t need a hint that he might come back. The ending already delivers that hint when we finally get to see Simon in full flight.

That final sequence where Simon rescues Trevor from the DODC prison is a perfect ending, resolving the most important thing for Williams – his friendship with Trevor – rather than tacking on a major hero vs villain setpiece, or having an empty cameo where another more prominent MCU hero turns up to recruit him in a stinger. What we’re instead left with is a hopeful hint at the future, the tease of what the story of a follow-up could be (Simon vs the DODC), and the lasting sense that the friendship was really all we came here for.

