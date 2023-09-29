ABC Comedy Cancelled After Three Seasons

Mere days after the Writers Guild of America strike came to an end, ABC has canceled another series. Earlier this month, the network canceled The Wonder Years reboot after two seasons, and now they have decided to scrap Home Economics after three seasons. The final episode of the series aired back in January, and according to Variety, the comedy was one of only two shows that remained on "the bubble." The other is The Rookie: Feds, which has yet to be renewed or canceled by the network.

According to the report, Home Economics was a "solid performer" for ABC but not a "breakout" hit like Abbott Elementary was after it debuted in 2021. The third season of Home Economics was picked for 13 episodes after the second season got a full 22-episode order. Over the summer, ABC reportedly extended the casts' options, which means the network was considering a fourth season.

Home Economics followed the "relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class, and one barely holding on." The series was created by writers Michael Colton and John Aboud, and starred Topher Grace as Tom, Caitlin McGee as Sarah, Jimmy Tatro as Connor, Karla Souza as Marina, and Sasheer Zamata as Denise. The series also featured Shiloh Bearman as Gretchen, Jordyn Curet as Shamiah, Chloe Jo Rountree as Camila, JeCobi Swain as Kelvin, and Lidia Porto as Lupe.

Will Topher Grace Be in That '90s Show Season 2?

While Topher Grace's Home Economics may have been canceled, the sitcom that kickstarted his career has returned. That '70s Show ran from 1998 to 2006 and followed a group of Wisconsin teens hanging out in the 1970s. The show's sequel series, That '90s Show, debuted on Netflix at the beginning of the year, and the show was renewed in February.

That '90s Show sees the return of Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) and Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) as they deal with a whole new generation of teens. Original That '70s Show stars Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), Tommy Chong (Leo), and Don Stark (Bob Pinciotti) all make appearances in the new sitcom.

While the second season has been renewed, it is currently unclear which original stars will be coming back again. However, the new cast includes Callie Haverda (Leia Forman), Mace Coronel (Jay Kelso), Reyn Doi (Ozzie), Ashley Aufderheide (Gwen), Sam Morelos (Nikki), and Maxwell Acee Donovan (Nate).

Are you bummed Home Economics has been canceled by ABC? Tell us in the comments!