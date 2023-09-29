Heels Actively Seeking New Network According to Showrunner

Heels is actively looking for a new network home after Starz cancelled the series. Mike O'Malley told EW that they're already on the hunt, and he knew the bad news was coming. "I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else," the showrunner said. "We did not intend, nor do we intend, for [the season 2 finale] to be the last episode of the show." So, there's clearly some hope for another ring entrance for Heels. The Stephen Amell show was well-received and fans were cancelling their Starz subscriptions after the news of the cancellation broke. While all of that shows a commitment, the creative team needs another network to step in if there's going to be hope for another season of the show.

"Yeah, we are actively doing it right now. And some of the actors are still under contract. Obviously, the [writers'] strike just ended," O'Malley explained. "I couldn't have any conversations about this [until now], and granted, they just told me on Friday. But not only are we trying to [find a new network], I really believe the Starz executives when they say they want to see a future for the show too, because they did invest a lot in the show… I really do think it's going to have a life someplace else."

What Could Heels Season 3 Look Like?

Stephen Amell told ComicBook.com that he had high hopes ahead of the second season premiere. He reflected on his character's journey so far and how things could progress in the future. "I remember reading the first script and going like, 'Okay, how is Jack going to deal with this?' He's had this massive success, but then he gets out of the ring and he he has nothing to show for it," Amell told us. "Sure, they've got some money and they can pay some of their bills, but he comes home to an empty house. It's in that moment that things start to change."

He continued, "It's just all laid out there in front of him: what you're doing isn't working. So he just stops and he goes, 'Okay, it's not working. We're going to try and figure it out.' He has no idea how he's going to figure it out, but he's going to listen to people around him and ask for help and at the very least recognize that what his dad did broke him. He's got to himself back together."

Heels Potential Promotion With AEW and WWE

There was even some hope that Heels could get some cross-promotion with WWE or AEW. While CM Punk did appear, among others, it feels like the kind of fun that just couldn't quite get there. It's a shame as well, because Amell clearly loves wrestling and has appeared on shows before. Here's what he said to ComicBook.com about crossing over with AEW or WWE.

"We have talked about various avenues for promoting the second season of the show," Amell told us. "I mean, obviously we're a little less than two months away from it coming out, so we still have a little bit of time, but we're kicking around some ideas. Obviously if Cody was still with AEW, it'd be pretty cut and dry that we would do something with AEW."

"Now we got (Punk), who's on the show with AEW. We got Cody back in WWE. So I have a connection with Phil. I have a connection with Cody. I haven't done anything with AEW. I've done stuff with WWE," the star added. "AEW feels like it might be a little bit more of a natural path right now, but I also am involved in a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time that the second season of Heels comes out. So it's like, man, I don't know."

