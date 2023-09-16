The Wonder Years Reboot Cancelled at ABC

The Wonder Years will not be coming back to ABC for a third season.

It's a tumultuous time in Hollywood as the SAG and WGA strikes continue while writers and actors advocate for better residuals, protection from AI, and more. Since the strikes began, multiple shows have been unexpectedly canceled, and another series just joined the evergrowing list. According to The Wrap, ABC has canceled The Wonder Years reboot after two seasons. The report does not cite the strikes as ABC's reason for the cancelation, which means it could have to do with viewership or other unknown factors.

The Wonder Years followed in the footsteps of the 1988 original that ran until 1993. The reboot centered on 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha "EJ" Williams) and his family in Montgomery, Alabama. The series was narrated by Marvel star Don Cheadle who served as the voice of adult Dean. The series also starred Dulé Hill as Bill Williams, Saycon Sengbloh as Lillian Williams, Laura Kariuki as Kim Williams, Julian Lerner as Brad Hitman, Amari O'Neil as Cory Long, and Milan Ray as Keisa Clemmons.

Saladin Patterson served as the show's writer and executive producer. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment also executive produced along with original series star, Fred Savage. The series was produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios. The pilot episode is written by Saladin Patterson and directed by Fred Savage, who was later fired from the series after a misconduct investigation.

Stay tuned for more updates about the cancelation of The Wonder Years reboot.

What's Next For Don Cheadle and Marvel?

Don Cheadle has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since he first played James Rhodes in Iron Man 2 in 2010. It was revealed in the newest Marvel series, Secret Invasion, that Rhodey was a Skrull and that the real Rhodey has been in a form of hibernation since his near-death experience in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. While fans have mixed feelings about this choice, Cheadle was dropping hints last year.

Last September, at Disney's D23 Expo, Cheadle spoke with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about his starring turn in the upcoming Armor Wars movie. When asked about where Rhodey finds himself in Armor Wars, Cheadle heavily hinted at the twist from Secret Invasion.

"At a very different place, and in a way that is something I can't really talk about," Cheadle said of his Marvel character. "But it is going to be very surprising to a lot of people."

Currently, there isn't a release date for Armor Wars, and very little is known about the film outside of Cheadle's involvement. It was originally planned as a Disney+ series, but Marvel announced at D23 last year that it would be a feature film instead.