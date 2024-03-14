Icons Unearthed Reveals Batman, Lord of the Rings and Spider-Man Seasons (Exclusive)

New seasons of Nacelle's Icons Unearthed feature Batman, The Lord of the Rings and Spider-Man.

The documentary series Icons Unearthed is back with a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Batman, The Lord of the Rings, and Spider-Man franchises. Icons Unearthed comes from The Nacelle Company, the multimedia company also known for The Toys/Movies That Made Us and Disney's Behind the Attraction, as well as the recently announced NacelleVerse line of comics from Oni Press. Vice TV is where you can find Icons Unearthed, and the next three seasons look stacked with even more familiar franchises, with seasons of Batman, The Lord of the Rings, and Spider-Man all premiering in 2024.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the release dates for Icons Unearthed: Batman, Icons Unearthed: Lord of the Rings, and Icons Unearthed: Spider-Man.

Icons Unearthed: Lord of the Rings and Icons Unearthed: Batman will premiere on Vice TV March 20th at 9 pm and 10 pm respectively. Icons Unearthed: Spider-Man will premiere May 1st.

(Photo: Nacelle)

The next three seasons of Icons Unearthed feature exclusive and candid interviews with Billy Dee Williams (Batman), Sean Young (Batman), Robert Wuhl (Batman), Monique Gabriela Curnen (Batman), Jeph Loeb (Batman), Denise Di Novi (Batman), Chuck Dixon (Batman), Mark Canton (Batman), Sarah McLeod (LOTR), Stephen Ure (LOTR), Sylvester McCoy (LOTR), Graham McTavish (LOTR), John Callen (LOTR), Jed Brophy (LOTR), Barrie Osbourne (LOTR), John Dykstra (Spider-Man), Don Burgess (Spider-Man), Todd McFarlane (Spider-Man), Yair Landau (Spider-Man), Vic Armstrong (Spider-Man), C. Thomas Howell (Spider-Man), Debbie Berman (Spider-Man), Leigh Folsom Boyd (Spider-Man), Dan Lebenthal (Spider-Man) and many more.

The Lord of the Rings installment of Icons Unearthed is narrated by Graham McTavish (The Hobbit trilogy, Outlander), the Batman installment is narrated by Robert Wuhl (Batman, Bull Durham), and Yori Lowenthal (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Big Hero 6) narrates the Spider-Man season.

Nacelle's previous installments in the Icons Unearthed anthology focused on Star Wars, The Simpsons, Fast & Furious, Marvel, and James Bond, the last of which premiered on October 4, 2023.

(Photo: Nacelle)

All seasons are directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, Alyssa Michek and Ben J. Frost. Brian Volk-Weiss also serves as Executive Producer alongside Cisco Henson, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams, and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.

"Once again, Vice TV's collaboration with Nacelle is paying off, with three more great series about some of the most successful and most iconic movie franchises in the history of entertainment. We're very excited to premiere them this spring." said Peter Gaffney.

"Getting the scoop on the behind-the-scenes stories of these iconic franchises has been one of the highlights of my career," said Nacelle Founder and CEO, Brian Volk-Weiss. "We hope everyone loves watching the next three seasons as much as we loved making them!"