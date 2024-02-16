The Expanse Action Figures Coming From the Nacelle Company (Exclusive)

The Expanse action figures are on their way, courtesy of a new Kickstarter campaign being launched by the Nacelle Corporation. Nacelle, having previously announced a partnership with Alcon Television Group to create The Expanse collectibles (brokered through Striker Entertainment for Alcon), exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com that it is launching a Kickstarter campaign on March 1st for a series of 8 action figures packed into four two-packs based on beloved characters from The Expanse television series. The campaign will include figures of James Holden (Steven Strait), Naomi Nagata (Dominique Tipper), Amos Burton (Wes Chatham), Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo), Camina Drummer (Cara Gee), Bobbie Draper (Frankie Adams), Detective Josephus Miller (Thomas Jane), and the Protomolecule Hybrid. All will be available to pre-order through the Kickstarter campaign.

"We're extremely honored and excited to be creating the first-ever line of action figures for The Expanse," Nacelle Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss said in a statement. "We've put a ton of work into making sure these figures are everything Expanse fans could ever want... and more!"

The Expanse ran for six seasons, first on Syfy and then on Prime Video after being temporarily canceled following its third season. The show adapts the first six novels in James S.A. Corey's 9-volume sci-fi series and is considered by many to be one of the best sci-fi television shows of all time. Since its ending, the series has made its way to comics in the form of The Expanse: The Dragon Tooth from Boom Studios, and into video games as The Expanse: A Telltale Series.

"I'm so immensely proud of the work that we've done," Steven Strait told ComicBook.com following the series finale. "I'm grateful that we were able to finish the story, that we have a complete beginning, middle, and end. I've always said with this show that it's felt more like a theater company than a television show. And I've never experienced the level of commitment from everybody involved for so long because they felt the work was as important as The Expanse has been for us."

Nacelle has been expanding its reach recently. Growing out of the success of The Toys That Made Us, Volk-Weiss' company has a line of toys, animated shows, and comics on the way based on classic properties like Biker Mice From Mars and Robo Force.

"Everything was organic. It wasn't like Toys That Made Us came out, and then I'm sitting there three months later being like, now we can make toys. It wasn't like that," Volk-Weiss told ComicBook recently. "What happened was, somebody else saw Toys That Made Us. That guy called me, his name's Michael Goodman. That guy called me and he was like, 'Hey, your brand is so good. I bet we could work together and you and I separately would have better careers if we worked together, because I could make a lot with your brand.' Usually, this bites me in the ass, but this is one of the few times where it worked. I took a risk, and he was absolutely right. Because Toys That Made Us was so popular and everybody knew Nacelle had made it in the toy community, he was able to go to the guy that owns Robo Force and say, 'Hey, I'm working with Nacelle, they want to buy your copyright.' Those conversations wouldn't have been possible without Toys That Made Us, and I would've never met this Michael Goodman without Toys That Made Us. What I think I'm demonstrating is there wasn't a master plan; we just went with it and if we saw an opportunity, we took a swing, and it was all very lucky."

The Expanse action figure Kickstarter launches on March 1st.