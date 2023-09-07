Icons Unearthed: James Bond Confirms Premiere Date, Franchise Stars Appearing (Exclusive)

Nacelle, the fan-favorite studio that brought us hit shows like The Movies That Made Us, The Toys That Made Us, A Toy Store Near You, and Behind The Attraction, is set to unleash the new season of their documentary series Icons Unearthed and ComicBook.com has exclusive details! It was previously confirmed that Icons Unearthed season five will focus on the James Bond franchise, and we can confirm the new season will premiere on Wednesday, October 4th on VICE TV. Furthermore, ComicBook.com can confirm the talent from the James Bond franchise that will appear as interview subjects for the series, including one of the few James Bond actors that is still living.

Icons Unearthed: James Bond will include interviews with George Lazenby, who played James Bond just one time in On Her Majesty's Secret Service; Gloria Hendry, who played Rosie in Live and Let Die (and who will also narrate the series); Caroline Munro, who played femme fatale Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me; Catherine Schell, who played Nancy in On Her Majesty's Secret Service; Terence Mountain, who played a henchman in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (and had an uncredited role in Diamonds Are Forever); Andreas Wisniewski, who played Necros in The Living Daylights; Trina Parks, who played Thumper in Diamonds Are Forever; and stuntman Vic Armstrong (You Only Live Twice, Live and Let Die, Tomorrow Never Dies).

(Photo: Nacell)

Some behind-the-camera talent from the Bond franchise will also appear, including director John Glen (For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill, The Living Daylights, and Licence to Kill); screenwriter Jeffrey Caine (GoldenEye); sound designer Norm Wanstall (Dr. No, Goldfinger, Thunderball); Lee Pfeiffer, who co-produced several Behind-the-scenes documentaries for various Bond movies; plus, film producer Mike Medavoy (Zodiac, Black Swan).

"It's one of the most successful, quotable, popular shows of all time... it's Bond... James Bond, for season five of Icons Unearthed!" said Nacelle Company CEO Volk-Weiss, Brian Volk-Weiss in a statement. "This franchise is rich in its history, and we're honored to be telling this incredible story!"

The fifth installment to the Icons Unearthed documentary series is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us, The Movies That Made Us, Behind the Attraction), Alyssa Michek (Icons Unearthed), and Ben Frost (Icons Unearthed), and features exclusive, candid interviews with the people that helped make the franchise popular.

Previous installments in the Icons Unearthed anthology focused on Star Wars, The Simpsons, Fast & Furious, and Marvel, the latter of which premiered on March 7th, 2023. Icons Unearthed: James Bond is executive produced by Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams, and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.