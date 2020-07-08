Idris Elba Confirms Luther Movie Is Still In The Works

✖

Idris Elba has confirmed that a Luther movie is still in the works, and may even be imminent to getting the green light. Elba gave an update on the Luther movie while doing a recent press junket for his comedy series In the Long Run, telling reporters that, "I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.” The series follows Elba as Detective Chief-Inspector Luther, a brilliant investigator who specializes in hunting down London's worst serial killers. The twist: Luther's love interest is a notorious female serial killer, who constantly pushes him to step over the moral line in pursuit of justice.

In terms of a Luther movie, Idris Elba has previously teased that the film, "has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it. It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well."

Warning - Luther Season 5 SPOILERS Follow!

In Luther Season 5 the hard-edged Detective Chief-Inspector Luther (Elba) found all his worlds colliding at once. After pledging to play it straight and clean as an officer, Luther found himself embroiled in another dark and twisted serial killer case. At the same time, his old serial killer nemesis/love interest Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) returned from the "dead" and quickly derailed all of Luther's good behavior by dragging him into a war with local mobster George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide). That all ended with another one of Luther's close friends (Benny) dead; Luther being framed by George Cornelius; and Alice Morgan finishing the job by willfully falling to her death, while making it look like Luther had a hand in the act. Luther was cuffed and led away by his boss, DCU Schenk (Dermot Crowley), presumably headed to prison.

END OF SPOILERS

With Luther having changed its format so drastically, it's uncertain whether a film would be better served to pick up from where season 5 left off (with Luther being let out of prison to solve a case of some sort). It could be cleaner and easier to simply make a feature film out of a case that Luther solved before season 5 - as that would also allow Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan to possibly also make an appearance. Fans would love that.

