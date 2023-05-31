I'm a Virgo Final Trailer Released by Prime Video

gremAfter the release of 2018's Sorry to Bother You, the pop culture world is easy to see what wholly original stories Boots Riley tells next. On the docket to premiere next month is I'm a Virgo, a television series shepherded by Riley and Tze Chun — and now, we have a new look at the weird, but universal fable. On Tuesday, Prime Video released a new trailer for I'm a Virgo, which you can check out below.

Riley and Chun are the series' co-showrunners and serve as executive producers of I'm a Virgo, alongside Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer for Media Res Studio (Pachinko, The Morning Show), Rebecca Rivo (Escape Room), and Jharrel Jerome. The series features original music and score by art pop duo Tune-Yards.

What is I'm a Virgo about?

I'm a Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real life superhero named The Hero (Walton Goggins). The series also stars Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, and Carmen Ejogo.

"I don't want to give people a sense of what to expect. That's my whole thing," Riley told IndieWire in a 2020 interview. "What I'll say about it is it's about a 13-foot tall Black man who lives in Oakland. It deals with a group of kids at an age that, because they're Black, they're not allowed to be kids. They're not allowed to come of age. It's about the way the world sees him, as opposed to how he sees himself."

"For me, it's really experiential," Riley continued. "How do I keep you interested and wanting to keep watching, and how do I get you do feel something? I don't want you to keep watching because I have done this easy, manipulative thing that makes you have to press 'watch the next one' again. I hate stories that don't end… I'm not saying how many seasons it will be, but there's a story that ends."

What do you think of the latest trailer for I'm a Virgo? Are you excited for the series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

I'm a Virgo will be released on Friday, June 23rd exclusively on Prime Video.