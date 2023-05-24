BOOM! Studios' Butterfly Getting TV Adaptation From Daniel Dae Kim and Prime Video

Another beloved comic series is headed to the small screen on Prime Video. On Wednesday, it was announced that Prime Video has given a series order to Butterfly, a six-episode adaptation of Arash Amel, Marguerite Bennett, Antonio Fuso, and Stefano Simeone's series of the same name. The Butterfly series will be developed by 3AD, the production company of actor Daniel Dae Kim which is best known for ABC's The Good Doctor. Kim is also expected to star in the series' lead role. Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) will serve as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside novelist Steph Cha.

This adaptation of Butterfly is reportedly one of the over a dozen mini-writers rooms that Amazon Studios has put into the works in recent months, which also resulted in a series adaptation of Image Comics' Criminal. Butterfly will reportedly go into production after the WGA, DGA, and SAG-AFTRA reach new deals with AMPTP.

What is Butterfly about?

Butterfly centers on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.

"I'm afraid Butterfly isn't a superheroic story, but a psychological study in spycraft, trust, and trauma—it's a battle of cunning between two spies, one from the post-9/11 world of the War on Terror and one from the brutal era of the Cold War," Bennett told The Mary Sue in a 2014 interview. "I don't reckon I'd call Butterfly a superheroine by any stretch, though Lord knows part of what drew me to her is that she might have the capacity for supervillainy, if she were so inclined. Rebecca Faulkner—Butterfly—is more of an actress than a secret agent. Her job is to vanish into the crowd, to play a part so long that she all but forgets who she is. She is flawless in her own invisibility, vanishing into the roles written for her, a mask without a face behind it. When she loses the purpose that sustained her, she is utterly cut off, forced to reassert her own true identity, to rip through the roots of the past she buried long ago. Who wouldn't like to go digging in a mind like that?

This series adaptation of Butterfly is being executive produced by Ken Woodruff and Steph Cha; Daniel Dae Kim and John Cheng for 3AD; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for BOOM! Studios; and Arash Amel for The Amel Company. Adam Yoelin serves as Co-EP for BOOM! Studios.

