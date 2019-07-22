Who Should Direct Marvel’s Blade Reboot?

The Hall H presentation from Marvel Studios on Saturday night at San Diego Comic-Con was truly one for the ages. Not only did the company behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe unveil the entire slate for Phase 4, but Kevin Feige also ended the panel with quite easily the biggest surprise of them all. Two time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali was brought out onto the stage to announce that he would be playing Blade in an upcoming reboot of the character.

It likely won’t be arriving until Phase 5, but Marvel Studios is really making a Blade movie, starring one of the best actors currently working in Hollywood. On top of all that, Blade was Ali’s idea, so he’s all in on the idea. Much to the joy of Marvel fans everywhere, Blade is actually coming to the MCU. The film has its star, now it needs a director to team up with him.

Marvel could go with a prestige director to pair with its prestige star. Then again, Marvel studios has always been known for hiring lesser known directors for projects like these. At this point, it’s anyone’s game.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t have some thoughts of our own. Mahershala Ali is starring in a Blade reboot for Marvel Studios, and we’ve got 10 directors who would we’d love to see take charge of the new project.

Jordan Peele

We need to start things off with the director that will likely be one of the first on everyone’s Blade wishlist. Of course, we’re talking about Jordan Peele.

There are few, if any, names in Hollywood that are hotter right now than Peele’s, as he’s proven incredibly successful both in the horror and comedy genres, and people show out to theaters to see his films.

Get Out and Us have both been critical and financial behemoths and Marvel Studios would undoubtedly love to have a prestige name like his on the bill alongside Mahershala Ali. Blade would be a more action-heavy film than Peele is used to, but those skills can be learned. Everything else about this pairing makes it seem like a match made in heaven.

Alexandre Aja

Blade is a horror property through and through. There’s a ton of action involved, but at the end of the day it’s still about an army of undead vampires waging war on the living, and a man who lived on both sides trying to stop it from happening.

Marvel is clearly willing to get into the horror genre, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (still the greatest title of all time) already confirmed to be the MCU’s first scary movie. So why not continue that trend with Blade, a horror property?

Alexandre Aja has become a top name in horror and suspense, bringing to life The Hills Have Eyes and the recent alligator thriller, Crawl. Let Aja bring that type of edge-of-your-seat action to Marvel with a shot at Blade.

Dan Gilroy

Dan Gilroy has had some hits and misses on his resume, but there are few films released in the past decade that are more thrilling than 2014’s Nightcrawler.

Transforming Jake Gyllenhaal into an obsessive for-profit videographer in Los Angeles was no easy feat, but Gilroy proved then and there that he was a master of his craft. Imagine what he could do with a Marvel budget and the terrifying underground world of Blade.

Neil Marshall

Yes, Hellboy was a bit of a disaster, but how much of that is Neil Marshall’s fault? There were a ton of reports of disagreements and issues on the set between Marshall, David Harbour, and the producers. Virtually nothing turned out the way it was supposed to in the final product.

But there were flashes of excellence throughout Hellboy (particularly in the final scene) that showed just why Marshall was hired for the job.

It’s also worth noting that Marshall has had success with massive budgets before. He directed some of the most well-received episodes of Game of Thrones to-date. Combine that success with the horrific charm of The Descent, and you’ve got a great foundation for Blade.

Nia DaCosta

Nia DaCosta doesn’t have a ton of work out there as of yet, but she’s turning heads this year with the critically-acclaimed indie film, Little Woods, starring Tessa Thompson and Lily James.

This movie landed DaCosta her first high profile job in the form of a Candyman reboot, to be produced by Jordan Peele. This kind of confidence from such a high profile producer has people truly believing in what DaCosta can do, and for good reason.

If she does as good of a job with Candyman as we’re all expecting, she’d be a phenomenal fit for Blade.

Hiro Murai

Hiro Murai may not be a name that you know, but you’ve undoubtedly seen a ton of this director’s worl.

Murai has a close partnership with Donald Glover, producing the highly-acclaimed TV series Atlanta and short film Guava Island. He directed the latter, along with 14 episodes of Atlanta, as well as the majority of Childish Gambino’s music videos. This includes the thought-provoking and masterful video for “This Is America.”

It’s clear that Murai has knack for mixing beauty and pain, as seen in almost every project he’s taken on. Blade would be his chance to showcase that extraordinary talent on the biggest stage possible.

Rashid Johnson

If you didn’t know Hiro Murai, there’s no way you’ve heard of Rashid Johnson. But you know what? That’s okay. Most people hadn’t heard of James Gunn, Taika Waititi, or Joe and Anthony Russo before they were hired by Marvel Studios.

Johnson is a renowned artist and photographer who jumped into the movie scene with HBO’s Native Son. His unique perspective on life (and the industry as a whole) combined with an all-new sense of filmmaking style make him a great opportunity for Marvel to really flip the script with Blade.

Andrea Berloff

Andrea Berloff is a wonderful writer, making waves with her work on the celebrated N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton. This year, she makes her directorial debut with the live-action adaptation of DC and Vertigo’s The Kitchen, starring Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, and Elisabeth Moss.

While that sounds like a comedy based on the lineup, The Kitchen is a heavy-hitting action drama that tells the story of three women who take over the mob when their husbands go to jail.

If the movie turns out to be even half as good as the trailers suggest, Berloff will be one of the most sought-after names on every major studio’s wishlist.

Boots Riley

There’s no telling if Boots Riley would ever make a movie for Marvel Studios. Probably not, but it would certainly be one of the craziest experiences of all time if he were to take on Blade.

Sorry to Bother You was one of the biggest indie hits of 2018 due to its totally bonkers premise, expertly-crafted social commentary, and truly phenomenal performances from the cast — All great signs that musician-turned-director Riley knows just what he’s doing.

If he’s willing, just give him Blade and let him run wild. Not even the sky would be the limit.

Alex Garland

Alex Garland is one of the most visionary directors working in Hollywood today. Period. Between Ex Machina and Annihilation, Garland should be able to take on almost any job he wants in Hollywood today without little argument, but it’s actually a film that he didn’t technically direct that makes him a great fit for Blade.

Garland is the credited writer on the beloved Dredd adaptation in 2012 starring Karl Urban. Comic and sci-fi fans everywhere instantly fell in love with the underappreciated film, labeling it one of the better non-Marvel adaptations in comic movie history. While he’s only listed as the writer, many close to the situation say Garland actually handled a lot of the directorial duties on the film as well, and that it was because of him the movie turned out so well.

Gritty, pulse-pounding action led by a stone-cold protagonist is what made Dredd so fantastic, and that’s exactly what’s needed to deliver an updated take on Blade. When you factor Garland’s extreme imagination, it’s hard to think of someone better to bring Marvel’s iconic vampire hunter back to the big screen.