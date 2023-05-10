Good Omens Season 2 Premiere Date Announced by Prime Video

This month marks four years since Good Omens premiered on Amazon's Prime Video, and it's been nearly two years since the streamer announced that the show would be getting a second season. The series is based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the upcoming addition to the story. He is serving as co-showrunner along with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who is also directing the season's six episodes. Good Omens will see the return of David Tennant and Michael Sheen as Crowley and Aziraphale, and after a long wait, Prime Video finally revealed that the show's new season will be debuting this summer.

"And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @primevideo," the official Instagram accounts for Prime Video and Good Omens shared earlier today. The post also included a new poster of Tennant and Sheen, which you can check out below:

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley and Aziraphale living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

"Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss," Gaiman said in a statement when the second season was announced. "The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens."

Who Is Returning For Good Omens Season 2?

While Tennant and Sheen will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Good Omens newcomers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.