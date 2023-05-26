Citadel: Diana Spinoff First Look Released by Prime Video

Citadel just revealed what the next chapter of the Amazon Studios saga would be with Citadel: Diana. The official account for the series says that this spinoff would be hitting the streamer in 2024. Matilda De Angelis will be headlining the show and there's a lot of mystery surrounding the exact plot details. A tease for Citadel: Diana is included at the end of the last episode of the main series's first season. Behind the camera, Arnaldo Catinari will be handling directing duties. Among the executive producers are Anthony and Joe Russo, who helped birth this "spyverse." Check out the first image from the spinoff for yourself down below!

On Twitter, the show posted, "Your first look at the next chapter in #TheCitadelSpyverse. Citadel: Diana starring Matilda De Angelis will debut exclusively on Prime Video in 2024. #CitadelDiana." The image shows off a worried-looking Matilda De Angelis and not a ton else. But, it is enough to get the fans excited for whatever is on tap for next year.

Citadel Renewed For Season 2 By Prime Video

Just yesterday, Amazon Prime said that Citadel was coming back for Season 2. People who really love Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's show can look forward to even more global intrigue in the second salvo of episodes. The head of Amazon and MGM Studios had quite a lot of praise for the series so far and these companies have big plans for the Russo Bros. property going forward.

"Citadel is a truly global phenomenon," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video."

"Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew," she added. "Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season."

