Hit Prime Video Series to Debut Episodes Weekly in Season 2

The wildest dreams of The Summer I Turned Pretty fans are coming true, because Season 2 finally has a release date. On Friday, Prime Video revealed that Season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be shifting from a binge drop to a weekly rollout, beginning with three episodes on July 14 with the first three of its eight-episode run. Subsequent episodes will then debut weekly on Fridays, with the finale debuting on August 18th.

Season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty first debuted all at once, with all seven episodes debuting on June 17, 2022. According to Prime Video, Season 1 "became the No. 1 show on Prime Video during its premiere weekend."

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty about?

In The Summer I Turned Pretty, on an annual summer vacation to their family friends' beach house, Belly reunites with her brother, and friends Jeremiah and Conrad, and she finds herself caught in a love triangle. The series is based on Jenny Han's beloved book trilogy of the same name.

The Summer I Turned Pretty stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, Colin Ferguson, and Tom Everett Scott.

"I approached it like, what do I think are the most important elements of the story to keep?" Han told Collider when Season 1 was released. "And what do the fans care the most about? I am able to pull from all the emails, letters, and comments I've seen over the years from fans, so that's how we looked at this adaptation. What do the original fans care most about? And then, also for me, what's going to be most like fun and exciting to explore? Because I think as a writer, you have to feel like you're doing something new in a way, too. That it's not going to be just the exact same thing, but what's the new approach? And how do I make this feel fresh?"

