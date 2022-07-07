Disney+ Releases Light & Magic Trailer

Younger generations of movie fans might take for granted the variety of impressive visual effects that are on display in contemporary films, most of which were made possible by the innovations of Industrial Light & Magic. The new documentary series Light & Magic will chronicle the achievements and challenges of the visual effects house, which was created by George Lucas when he realized the daunting undertaking that would be required to fully realize his vision for Star Wars: A New Hope back in the '70s. You can check out the trailer for Light & Magic below before it premieres on Disney+ on July 27th.

Light & Magic, an immersive series that chronicles the untold history of world-renowned Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), the special visual effects, animation, and virtual production division of Lucasfilm.

Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtain of Industrial Light & Magic. Learn about the pioneers of modern filmmaking as we go on a journey to bring George Lucas' vision to life. These filmmakers would then go on to inspire the entire industry of visual effects.

The series is directed by Lawrence Kasdan, and the executive producers are Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Justin Wilkes, Lawrence Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan.

The visual effects house shares on their website, "ILM has been a constant force propelling the evolution of visual effects. Beginning with a mastery of the traditional arts of blue-screen photography, matte painting, and model and miniature construction, ILM advanced the art of optical compositing and pioneered the development of motion control photography, digital compositing, and numerous other advances in effects technology. Since the 1980s, ILM has led the way in the use of computer graphics and digital imaging in feature films, developing breakthrough techniques such as morphing, enveloping, and film input scanning technology. Most recently ILM unveiled its StageCraft real-time virtual production platform and StageCraft LED Stages which allow storytellers the ultimate flexibility in how they plan, develop and capture their vision.

"Today, ILM features one of the most comprehensive and advanced digital effects production pipelines in the entertainment industry, from the earliest creation of wholly computer-generated characters in The Abyss, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, and Jurassic Park to the startling digital breakthroughs in films such as Twister, Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace, and The Perfect Storm. ILM's ability to merge photo-realistic digital images with live-action footage is renowned throughout the industry."

All six episodes of Light & Magic premiere on July 27th, exclusively on Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the series? Let us know in the comments!