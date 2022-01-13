Loki: Amazing Visual FX Reel From Industrial Light & Magic Showcases the Void, Asgard, and More

Loki blew the lid off the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, and the visual effects are some of the most extensive work Marvel’s team of vendors has ever done. Industrial Light & Magic, one of Marvel’s most trusty sidekicks, released its sizzle reel of VFX work for the show, and it’s a real sight to behold.

In the clip, ILM details all of the work it did on the series, from creating the model for Alligator Loki to major set pieces like The Void, Asgard, and anything beyond. Watch through the clip yourself below.

Before the show debuted last year, Loki visual effects supervisor Brad Parker said he and his team hope to defy expectations with the work put in on the show.

“Well, that’s pretty much all I can say, that it is a crazy journey! That’s another project that will defy expectations in a lot of ways. It’s been so much fun,” the filmmaker tells the website. “It’s been on my hit list to work on a Marvel project, and Loki is just such a great one. It’s so cool, and there are so many amazing things that are going to happen in every episode. I can’t wait for people to see it. It’s a lot of hard work. We’re working furiously to make this thing as great as possible, and I think people are going to be thrilled when they see it.”

While we don’t know when Loki Season 2 will take place, the actor behind the eponymous trickster says he thinks the sophomore outing will include just as many surprises as the first one.

“I am so grateful that we got to do Season 1, I still am not quite able to process that we get to have another go at this. I am so excited by the possibilities,” Tom Hiddleston previously shared with Marvel.com. “We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started.” He added, “I want to say thank you to the audience because without the audience, we wouldn’t be able to make a Season 2 … I hope Season 1 was full of surprises. And I think Season 2 will be full of even more.”

