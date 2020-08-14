Infinity Train Fans Can't Handle Season 3 Premiere

Infinity Train fans can’t handle the Season 3 premiere. The latest entry in Owen Dennis’ anthology series has social media’s spinning after the first five episodes dropped on HBO Max. Cartoon Network and the streaming platform has been eager to remind fans of the first two seasons before things got going today. The fan response to the first couple of episodes has been amazing to see in places like Reddit and Twitter today. The first five episodes ended on a bit of an emotional cliffhanger. (I don’t want to ruin the surprise reveal at the end of episode 5, but ouch did they have to go so hard?) Dennis has been absolutely delighted by how shook the entire fanbase has been with just five episodes out of the ten released to the public so far.

Grace and Simon are the protagonists for the season, but loving them hasn’t been as easy for viewers as it was for MT or Tulip in Seasons 1 & 2. Hazel and Tuba have been well received, but everyone is anxious to see how it all shakes out. When the pickup for Season 3 was announced, the series creator was overjoyed that the Train could keep rolling on over at HBO Max.

#InfinityTrain book 3 is released on HBO Max! Watch it now: https://t.co/MzlUxTETB9 Remember to tag your spoilers properly to help everyone that wants to watch it later! pic.twitter.com/gMIspselBT — Oweeeeendennis (@OweeeeenDennis) August 13, 2020

“I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride,” Owen said

HBO Max dropped an official synopsis for Season 3:

“In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

