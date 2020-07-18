Infinity Train: Cartoon Network Explains How The Train Works Before Season 3 on HBO Max

Cartoon Network is explaining how Infinity Train works before Season 3 starts on HBO Max. Their twitter account posted a clip of One-One, the cute robot from Season 1’s adventure, explaining the ins and outs of the titular locomotive to last season’s protagonist. Cartoon Network had a hit on their hands when they released the show, but fans got left in a bit of suspense after Seasons 1 and 2. Both stories had been interconnected with Season 2 following a different protagonist than the first installment, but directly branched off from the action present earlier. Now, Season 3 is set to take the reins from MT’s adventure and explore even more of the wild cars on the Infinity Train. HBO Max had been coy about whether or not the next salvo of episodes would live on their platform, but the reveal came recently and the entire fanbase was thrilled to be getting more Infinity Train any way they could.

Owen Dennis, the man behind the show, expressed his gratitude for the fans in an official statement when Season 3 got announced. “I’m really excited for fans to see Book 3! The story this time is… I don’t want to spoil anything, but it’s definitely something fans are gonna flip over! When we started working on Infinity Train, I couldn’t have imagined where it would take us, but thanks to our loyal and vocal fanbase, we get to continue on this amazing ride.”

One-One explains how the Train works. ♾ 🚃 Get ready for Infinity Train Book 3, coming soon to @HBOMax!#InfinityTrain #HBOMax pic.twitter.com/exqol5BhEd — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) July 17, 2020

Check out HBO Max’s official synopsis for Season 3:

“In Book 3, Grace and Simon are the leaders of the Apex, an anarchic group of kids on a mysterious train. During one of their destructive missions, Grace and Simon get separated from the rest of the Apex and must find their way back. As the duo navigate through the myriad worlds of the train, they meet Hazel, an optimistic young girl, and Tuba, her gentle gorilla companion. Will Grace and Simon find new inspiration in Hazel’s innocence, or will the ways of the Apex recruit yet another aboard the train?”

Are you amped for Infinity Train Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!