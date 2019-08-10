Cartoon Network Renews Infinity Train For Another Season

It took Infinity Train a few years to finally get its debut on Cartoon Network as a full animated series, but it appears the first season was successful, as Cartoon Network just revealed the series is getting renewed. Cartoon Network revealed a teaser on Twitter with flashes of the train and a familiar voice saying “back as conductor and better than ever!” followed by a shot of One-One split in half. After that, the logo hits followed by the text “Will Return”. We don’t see Tulip in the quick clip but rest assured she’ll be back when the show returns, though hopefully, we don’t have to wait as long for the second season as we did for the first.

You can check out the full clip in the video below.

“We’ll be back… ♾🚃”

Infinity Train actually started as a short that Owen Dennis (Regular Show) did back in 2016. The short proved quite popular, and fans put together a petition to have it turned into a full series. That eventually happened three years later, and in a recent interview Dennis reveals where the idea for the short came from, and it’s all thanks to a flight from China to the United States back in 2010.

“There’s this part of the ocean that’s really big and quiet, and it’s very still,” Dennis told the LA Times. “The plane was flying over that section and I’d woken up. I looked around, and there were a bunch of people staring into screens in the dark in this quiet room. I thought this was kind of creepy. And it sort of started from there.”

Dennis eventually decided on basing the adventure in a train instead of a plane. “I started thinking about what kind of person would grow the most from being a place where every single train car is a different experience, a different everything all the time,” Dennis said. “What sort of things can you learn from having to do that?”

As for Tulip, the character and her love of STEM and science really came into view after a few women from Google visited Cartoon Network, where they talked about their experiences. “Everything they were describing, all the feelings that they had, I thought, ‘Oh, that’s Tulip. You’re describing the character I’ve been working with and have been trying to figure out for a while now,’” Dennis said. “So I thought, well, she should just do what they all are doing. It made a lot of sense because it just fit well.”

We can’t wait to see more of Tulip, One-One, and the Corgi King in season 2, and here’s hoping it happens sooner rather than later.