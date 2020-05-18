Inhumans Star Throws Shade at the Marvel TV Series

✖

There was once a time Inhumans was a feature film on the release slate for Marvel Studios. To date, it remains the only thing Marvel Studios announced that didn't ever come to fruition, at least its expected form. One thing led to another and Marvel Studios eventually dealt the team to Jeph Loeb and his team at Marvel Television, which converted the property into a limited series for ABC. Even if you're not the world's biggest MCU fan, you know by now ABC's version of Inhumans was widely panned by fans and critics alike and now, it appears even those involved in the production weren't big fans of the property either.

In a series of tweets throughout this week, Inhumans star Mike Moh poked fun at the property through the usage of emojis and the like. Moh played the Inhuman character Triton in the series, known well in the Marvel Comics mythos as a subterranean character that resembles Abe Sapien or some other sea monster creature, rather the humanized version that ended up appearing in the series. After one fan slammed Marvel and ABC for grounding Moh's character, the actor found his way into the conversation.

Yep pretty much 😭😫 https://t.co/di58NSqCuJ — Mike Moh (@mikemoh) May 14, 2020

He then followed it up with another tweet in the thread, which he admitted talking about the series was "healing" for him. It's in that tweet, he made sure to include a nauseous emoji.

Yes. Enough time has passed 🤢😂 — Mike Moh (@mikemoh) May 14, 2020

Luckily enough for Moh, the series didn't have too negative of an impact on his career. Shortly after appearing in the show, Quentin Tarantino cast the actor and martial artist as Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Better yet, he's not the lone Inhumans star now in much greener pastures. Anson Mount (Black Bolt) will soon star as Captain Christopher Pike in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds while Serinda Swan leads the CBC hit Coroner. Then you even have actors who had minor roles from the show finding their footing elsewhere, like Jamie Gray Hyder recently joining the cast of Law & Order: SVU as a regular.

Marvel's Inhumans is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

