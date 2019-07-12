Marvel’s Inhumans Movie Was Originally Meant to Premiere Today, July 12th 2019

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, failure is not an option. Ever since the franchise kicked off in 2008, Iron Man has kept the torch burning for Marvel’s best icons, and it has brought lesser-known heroes to the stage to boot. Of course, many will remember how the Inhumans were meant to be part of this equation, but things didn’t pan out quite as planned.

But if you were really championing the Inhumans film, then today is a bittersweet one. July 12, 2019 marks the date the movie was original slated to premiere, and it goes without saying that’s just not the case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Years ago, Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team hit up fans with a stacked Phase 3 announcement which began with Captain America: Civil War. It was there fans learned the Inhumans were set to get their own movie to round out the phase following Captain Marvel, but that never happened.

For those who do not know, the Inhumans movie fell apart in quiet fashion after its October 2014 reveal. The movie’s development dates back as far as 2011, but it was only after 2014 that talent like Vin Diesel were attached to the project. At first, Marvel Studios pushed back the release date to its famous July 2019 premiere, but things soured from there. Writer Joe Robert Cole detached himself from the project, leaving the film without any screenplay. By 2016, the Inhumans movie was quietly removed from Marvel Studios’ official lineup, but Feige has said discussions about a movie will continue as the MCU expands.

Of course, the Inhumans still found a way to meet fans despite their feature film being cancelled. Marvel Entertainment worked some magic to make a television show about the characters, but it is one fans would rather forget. Marvel’s Inhumans debuted in 2017 under ABC to lackluster reviews. Critics and fans alike panned the series which led to its cancellation after a single season.

With the Inhumans having put a bad taste in fans’ mouths, no one is sure whether the franchise is one Marvel Studios will want to redeem down the line. Anything is possible with the MCU, but Black Bolt has lots to prove to audiences if he wants to regain their trust. So for now, fans of the superhero squad will have to imagine what might have been if Marvel Studios had been able to release an Inhumans movie today as originally intended.

So, are you sad to see how the Inhumans have turned out in the MCU? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.