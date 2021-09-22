Invasion Trailer Reveals Simon Kinberg’s Apple TV+ Original Series

With one month to go before the series premieres, Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for Invasion, the new character-driven science fiction drama series from Academy Award nominee Simon Kinberg (The Martian, X-Men: Days of Future Past) and David Weil (Hunters, The Twilight Zone). As the title implies, Invasion tells the grounded story of what happens when forces from across the universe come to Earth with sinister intentions. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider). Check out the full trailer below!

Directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall) and produced by Boat Rocker Studios, Invasion will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, October 22nd with its first three episodes. New episodes will debut weekly, every Friday, afterward. The very brief official description from Apple TV+ reads: “Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world.”\

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per a press release from Apple TV+: “Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon (The Twilight Zone), Amy Kaufman (When They See Us), and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin (The Outsider), who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos, Hannibal) serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.”

Like the description implies, production on Invasion took place around the world with units filming across multiple continents and locations including New York, Manchester, London, Morocco, and Japan.

Invasion is the latest Apple TV+ original drama that leans hard into sci-fi, joining an impressive slate of programming that also features: For All Mankind, the alternate history series that explores a world where the US vs Russia space race never ended; the revival of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories anthology show; and the upcoming Foundation, an adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s seminal sci-fi trilogy from David S. Goyer and featuring stars Lee Pace (Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy) and Jared Harris (The Expanse, Chernobyl). Earlier this week came the reveal of the first trailer for Apple TV+ original movie Finch, a sci-fi feature starring Tom Hanks.

As of last week, Apple noted that Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with at least 143 wins and 517 awards nominations.