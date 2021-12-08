The slate of Apple TV+’s impressive and ambitious programming continues to expand, with the streamer confirming that its latest sci-fi series Invasion has been renewed for a sophomore season. Given the sprawling nature of the series and the ways in which it depicts a variety of reactions and perspectives to the arrival of otherworldly beings, the premise could potentially allow a new season to explore an entirely new group of characters, or we could be learning even more about the journeys of the figures we met in the debut season. The Season 1 finale of Invasion will be premiering on December 10th.

Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien-invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways,” series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg shared in a statement.

“From day one, we have been hooked on this unique, engrossing and very human telling of an invasion story which deftly explores how the lives of different characters around the world are impacted when Earth is under siege,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ added. “It has been so rewarding to witness global audiences respond to the brilliant performances, the captivating mystery and the sweeping cinematic vision, not to mention some pretty terrifying alien intruders. We couldn’t be more excited for viewers to see what Invasion creators David Weil and Simon Kinberg have in store for these characters — as well as our planet — in Season 2.”

Invasion Season 1 is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall) directs and serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

