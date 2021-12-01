New Invasion Clip Sees a Desperate Plea for Help (Exclusive)

In the Apple TV+ series Invasion, audiences see how the entire globe is impacted by an alien arrival, highlighting a variety of depictions of how such an extraordinary experience is handled from characters with different perspectives. In an all-new clip from the upcoming episode of the series “I’m His Guardian,” Caspar and his protector make a desperate plea for help from a doctor, who is forced between living by the rules of the old world and doing what could be the unexpected help the young boy desperately needs. Check out the all-new clip from Invasion above before “I’m His Guardian” starts streaming on Friday on Apple TV+.

The new episode is described, “Mitsuki is determined to contact the Hoshi 12 before it’s too late, as the military detains the Maliks and Caspar takes a risk that may kill him.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invasion is a new, 10-episode science fiction drama series from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (X-Men films, Deadpool films, The Martian) and David Weil (Hunters). The sweeping, character-driven series, directed by Emmy Award-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (The Alienist, The Fall), premiered globally with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released weekly, every Friday.

Set across multiple continents, Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Shamier Anderson (Bruised, Awake), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction, Paterson, Body of Lies), Sam Neill (Jurassic World: Dominion, Peaky Blinders), Firas Nassar (Fauda), and Shioli Kutsuna (Deadpool 2, The Outsider) and Billy Barratt (Mary Poppins Returns).

Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, Invasion is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman, and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Invasion is only the latest in Apple TV+’s roster of compelling and thrilling original series, with one of the streamer’s flagship titles being M. Night Shymalan’s Servant, the third season of which will premiere on January 21, 2022. Earlier this year, fans were given a thrilling adaptation of Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story, a project which King has been saying for years was his favorite of his own narratives.

Check out a new episode of Invasion this Friday on Apple TV+.

Are you looking forward to the new episode? Let us know in the comments below!