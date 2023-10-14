Invincible Season 2 Trailer Released

Prime Video just rolled out its official trailer for Invincible Season 2. New York Comic Con. Is in full swing and Skybound Entertainment introduced a new era of the adult animated superhero series. Life after Omni-Man is hitting the world and Mark is struggling with the idea that he should be doing more. Invincible is having a bit of a crisis with identity, and it feels like that's just going to be the way things go from now on. That means more blood and guts and emotional dialogue all across Invincible Season 2. Series co-creator and showrunners Robert Kirkman and Simon Racioppa were on-hand to introduce the clip to a bunch of excited fans.

Invincible Season 2's first four episodes hit Prime Video on November 3. After that, new episodes air weekly. There will be a short mid-season hiatus before the rest of Season 2 comes to Prime Video in the early parts of 2024. Fans have been waiting on Invincible's return. All those gaudy Rotten Tomatoes numbers speak for themselves. In a world where superhero content is literally all over the place, Invincible has struck a chord with the fans and Season 2 hopes to windmill on the gains from the first season's episodes. Check out the trailer right here.

What Is Mark Facing In Invincible Season 2?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Well, Omni-Man is gone, for starters. Robert Kirkman sat down with IGN to talk about how that will present some challenges for Invincible in Season 2. There's some wounds that need to be attended to in a real way. Hopefully, Mark's support system is ready for a real shock.

"I think we kind of hit the ground running with a lot of chaos," Kirkman said. "Mark and Debbie are dealing with a huge betrayal of Nolan and his absence on the planet is something that's affecting them deeply. Mark is in this place where he was on this trajectory to become this superhero, and everything seemed to be going really well. Now, he's been shaken to his core."

"Aside from the betrayal, he's also left with being the new last line of defense on Earth," Kirkman added. "He's the guy that's the only one strong enough to actually replace Nolan, so he's kind of thrust further into this superhero world that he may not quite be prepared for, and there's no end of conflict that's boiling on the planet that is coming at him nonstop."

What Is Invincible About?

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

Skybound says, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker."

