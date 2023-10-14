Invincible Season 3 Already In the Works

Mark Grayson is a busy, busy man. In addition to making sure his father Omni-Man doesn't raze the universe, the character will be preparing to face off against a whole lot more villains. Saturday, it was revealed Invincible will be returning to Prime Video for a third season sometime after its sophomore outing releases on the platform later this year.

This isn't the first time Invincible creator Robert Kirkman confirmed a third season would be released, saying earlier this year the voice work for the season was finished. "This is a very complicated show. There's a lot of work going into it," Kirkman told ComicBook.com during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. "Making an animated series is kind of like assembling a factory and getting that factory running, and now that we have everything in place, this is going to be the longest gap there will ever be between seasons. From this point on, every gap between seasons will be smaller."

‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 3 is already in the works at Prime Video. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/Ef1Xd126tR — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 14, 2023

Kirkman's also in charge of the writer's room for the animated series, based on the comic he created with Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley. He's also told us writing the series has been akin to fixing some details of the comic.

"I look at it like a second draft," Kirkman said. "I think the baseball sequence that we've already released is a really good example of that they play baseball in the comic book series, but they're not talking about anything of note, the conversation that exists in the television show that I wrote, not only has, you know, really added level of performance if I could learn how to speak or added level of like what's going on there. They're talking about Invincible getting his superhero name but there's also like little tweaks...I think that's a really good example of how we're able to take a scene that exists in the comic book and really plus it up in some cool ways."

Skybound says, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.

Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. The executive producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, and the co-executive producers are Helen Leigh and Walker."

The second season of Invincible hits Prime Video while the first season is now streaming on the platform.