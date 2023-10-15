Invincible Season 3: Robert Kirkman Offers Major Update on Next Batch of Episodes (Exclusive)

The first season of Invincible on Prime Video was a big enough success that two more seasons were ordered by the streamer. Invincible season 2 will premiere next month on Prime, and the wait for Invincible season 3 will be even shorter than that. Earlier today came word that the third season is already being worked on, but now we have an exclusive update on ComicBook.com caught up with Robert Kirkman at New York Comic Con today and got a full update on him about the progress of Invincible season 3, and it sounds like things are coming along very nicely.

"I've seen animatics of every episode (in season 3)," Kirkman confirmed. "So I've seen things moving. I've seen the actors all edited together. I've seen our amazing directing crew and all the board artists have some form of the show together. And so I've seen the entire season in rough form, laid out. I've seen all the movements I've seen where the season ends up and it's really cool. Like I say, it, it's an escalating show. Season one was where it's at, season two is where it's at. Season three is a little bit higher. And so it's tough talking about season three now because no one's seen season two yet, but it's really cool being as far along as we are and having the confidence to know, 'Oh, you like season one? If you like season one, you're going to love season two and if you really love season two, you're really, really going to love season three.' So yeah, we have that kind of like broad view of what we've been doing behind the scenes. And so now it's just a process of wrapping it all up so we can finally share it with the world."

Invincible season 2 voice cast

The Invincible season 2 voice cast has mostly been confirmed by Prime Video, featuring returning stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson aka Invincible, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson aka Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson (Mark's mom), Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode, Zachary Quinto as Robot aka Rudy Conners, Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien, Clancy Brown as Damien Darkblood, Khary Payton as Black Samson, Mahershala Ali as Titan, Lennie James as Darkwing, and Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins. Confirmed newcomers headed to Invincible season 2 include Ben Schwartz as Shapesmith, Tatiana Maslany as Queen Lizard, plus Peter Cullen as Thaedus and Sterling K. Brown as Angstrom Levy.

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who's just like every other guy his age – except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.