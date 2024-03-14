Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Leaves Fans Shook With Big Deaths & Major Cliffhanger

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 has begun - and a lot of fans were left shook by the end of Episode 5

By Kofi Outlaw

Invincible is back with Season 2 Part 2 and Episode 5 left fans shook! The title "This May Come As A Shock" turned out to be far from a joke, as fans jaws were left hanging by the shocking cliffhanger ending! 

After a (unfortunate hiatus) Invincible hit the ground running with an episode that packed a LOT into just under an hour of content. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) had to come back to Earth with a lot of new pressures on his shoulders (that whole Viltrumite invasion), only to find that the pain of his absence (as both a superhero and a college boy with a life) was greater than he thought. 

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW! 

By the end of "This May Come As A Shock" Invincible, Atom Eve, and half the Guardians of the Globe were looking pretty cooked up in space battling the Martian parasitic lifeforms the Sequids. 

Things were even worse for the remaining Guardians on Earth – Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin) – had to battle the evil Lizard League and its leaders King Lizard, Salamander, Igauana and Komodo Dragon. Both Kate and Rae are brutally killed in the fight, and last we see, it looks like Rex will be right behind them. 

As you can see below, Invincible fans are quickly being reminded what the experience of watching this series is about: 

That Hiatus Is Hittin Harder

Unfortunately, there are a LOT of fans who are regretting that Invincible Season 2 didn't keep the momentum going by dropping this episode right after episode 4. The hype would've been through the roof.

Hanging Off This Cliff

Real talk: How can Invincible make us wait months for a comeback, then make us wait a whole other week for these fights to finish??? Why does this show hate us?!

The Rexdemption

From one of the most hated to compassionate and heroic in the span of one episode. Well done, Rex.

WOW. That Was MESSED UP

[End Credits Roll]

[Fans In Collective Shocked Silence]

Beyond the Source Material

Yeah, the Invincible comics never got this gruesome.

Remember How Gnarly It Gets

There's superhero violence and then there's Invincible. This was your reminder.

PUT REXPECT ON HIS NAME

Rex Splode really did go the distance... even if he ends up going down like Rocky in the end.

