Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Leaves Fans Shook With Big Deaths & Major Cliffhanger
Invincible Season 2 Part 2 has begun - and a lot of fans were left shook by the end of Episode 5
Invincible is back with Season 2 Part 2 and Episode 5 left fans shook! The title "This May Come As A Shock" turned out to be far from a joke, as fans jaws were left hanging by the shocking cliffhanger ending!
After a (unfortunate hiatus) Invincible hit the ground running with an episode that packed a LOT into just under an hour of content. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) had to come back to Earth with a lot of new pressures on his shoulders (that whole Viltrumite invasion), only to find that the pain of his absence (as both a superhero and a college boy with a life) was greater than he thought.
WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!
By the end of "This May Come As A Shock" Invincible, Atom Eve, and half the Guardians of the Globe were looking pretty cooked up in space battling the Martian parasitic lifeforms the Sequids.
Things were even worse for the remaining Guardians on Earth – Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin) – had to battle the evil Lizard League and its leaders King Lizard, Salamander, Igauana and Komodo Dragon. Both Kate and Rae are brutally killed in the fight, and last we see, it looks like Rex will be right behind them.
As you can see below, Invincible fans are quickly being reminded what the experience of watching this series is about:
That Hiatus Is Hittin Harder
So mad about the break— Wuya (@XiotheNinja) March 14, 2024
Cuz this episode is excellent #Invincible pic.twitter.com/AQqY4P03WV
Unfortunately, there are a LOT of fans who are regretting that Invincible Season 2 didn't keep the momentum going by dropping this episode right after episode 4. The hype would've been through the roof.
Hanging Off This Cliff
this Invincible episode is INSANE it ended on a CLIFFHANGER pic.twitter.com/YjhfjssZpr— jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) March 14, 2024
F**king cliff hangers are the worst!!! Great return though. Next week will be epic!! Any other Invincible fans out there?? #invincible pic.twitter.com/99dPMpajO2— 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕀𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕚𝕔 𝔾𝕖𝕖𝕜 ♡ (@theeiconicgeek) March 14, 2024
Real talk: How can Invincible make us wait months for a comeback, then make us wait a whole other week for these fights to finish??? Why does this show hate us?!
The Rexdemption
REXDEMPTION is nigh #Invincible
this scene definitely lived up to my expectations 💥 pic.twitter.com/uQYDRY3U3B— PSYMIN (@snoboysimon) March 14, 2024
From one of the most hated to compassionate and heroic in the span of one episode. Well done, Rex.
WOW. That Was MESSED UP
Ok that was fucked up Invincible. pic.twitter.com/E3QY5T4unV— Mr.Bug (@buggy_con) March 14, 2024
[End Credits Roll]
[Fans In Collective Shocked Silence]
Beyond the Source Material
New Invincible episode took a scene from the comics that was already pretty fucked up and then went ahead and made it 10x more disturbing and insane. Gotta respect it pic.twitter.com/Bn8ZyqD8hN— Xavier Mendoza (@GodzillaMendoza) March 14, 2024
Yeah, the Invincible comics never got this gruesome.
Remember How Gnarly It Gets
There's superhero violence and then there's Invincible. This was your reminder.
PUT REXPECT ON HIS NAME
ITS ABOUT TIME WE PUT SOME RESPECT ON REX SPLODE’S NAME.
They adapted one of my favourite moments from the Invincible comics & made it even better. pic.twitter.com/5ddtBSxUnW— Craig (@CS11__) March 14, 2024
Rex Splode really did go the distance... even if he ends up going down like Rocky in the end.prev