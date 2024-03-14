Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Leaves Fans Shook With Big Deaths & Major Cliffhanger

Invincible is back with Season 2 Part 2 and Episode 5 left fans shook! The title "This May Come As A Shock" turned out to be far from a joke, as fans jaws were left hanging by the shocking cliffhanger ending!

After a (unfortunate hiatus) Invincible hit the ground running with an episode that packed a LOT into just under an hour of content. Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) had to come back to Earth with a lot of new pressures on his shoulders (that whole Viltrumite invasion), only to find that the pain of his absence (as both a superhero and a college boy with a life) was greater than he thought.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

By the end of "This May Come As A Shock" Invincible, Atom Eve, and half the Guardians of the Globe were looking pretty cooked up in space battling the Martian parasitic lifeforms the Sequids.

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

Things were even worse for the remaining Guardians on Earth – Rex Splode (Jason Mantzoukas), Dupli-Kate (Malese Jow), and Shrinking Rae (Grey Griffin) – had to battle the evil Lizard League and its leaders King Lizard, Salamander, Igauana and Komodo Dragon. Both Kate and Rae are brutally killed in the fight, and last we see, it looks like Rex will be right behind them.

As you can see below, Invincible fans are quickly being reminded what the experience of watching this series is about: