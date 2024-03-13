Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip Released: Watch

Invincible Season 2 is finally coming back with new episodes beginning this week, and now a new sneak peek clip has been released showing off a new look at Episode 5! Invincible kicked off the first half of Season 2 last Fall with four episodes reintroducing fans to Mark Grayson and how he was trying to overcome everything that happened with his father, Omni-Man, at the end of the previous season. But as the first episodes revealed, Mark had many more problems to juggle and the first half of the season teased that things were only going to get much worse from here on out.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2 is finally going to start this week with the release of Episode 5 on March 14th, and that means it's finally time to see what's going to happen in the second half of the season. With a first look teasing that Mark and the others would be dealing with the problem that has been brewing since Mark went to Mars in the first season, Invincible Season 2 has released a new sneak peek at Episode 5 (via Rotten Tomatoes) that sees the heroes teaming up to deal with cede problem before it gets worse. Check it out:

The Guardians of the Globe are headed to space in an exclusive clip from this week’s episode of #Invincible.



Do you think they packed enough sandwiches for everyone? pic.twitter.com/LlPVaa7bvA — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 13, 2024

When Does Invincible Season 5 Episode 5 Come Out

Invincible Season 2 Episode 5 will be premiering with Prime Video on Thursday, March 14th, and will be releasing on a weekly basis for its final episodes. The series stars the likes of Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons. Guest stars joining the new season include Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and more.

Prime Video teases what to expect from Invincible Season 2 as a whole as such, "Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age—except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it. "

