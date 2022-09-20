Invincible Season 2 Release Date Gets New Update From Cast Member

A cast member associated with Prime Video's Invincible animated series has given eager fans a new update regarding the second season of the show. After the successful first season of Invincible released last year, Amazon announced that it would be renewing the show for both Season 2 and Season 3. Since that announcement, though, new information on the series and when these future seasons could arrive hasn't come about. Luckily, if a new update from one of the actors tied to Invincible is any indication, it sounds like Season 2 might be somewhat close to debuting.

In a new conversation with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube, Invincible's Khary Payton, who plays Black Samson in the series, confirmed that the show is already in the midst of production on the third season. As such, Season 2 has already wrapped up, at least when it comes to audio recording. Despite this encouraging news, Payton also stressed that many animation studios have been greatly backed up lately, which is why it's likely taking so long for Invincible Season 2 to come about.

"We finished Season 2, we're on to Season 3. But, it's so hard to say right now," Payton said in regard to the show's return date. "There was a glut of animation studios just trying to get so much done, and literally, it was like projects sitting there with a backpack full of, you know, material being like, 'Any time you're ready.'"

Even though it might be good to hear that Payton has wrapped up working on Season 2 of Invincible, it's worth stressing that this likely isn't true for other people working on the series. Oftentimes with animated shows, voice recordings are done far in advance of the actual animation work. So while Payton and the rest of the cast might be recording dialogue for Season 3 at this point in time, it's still hard to know when Season 2 might actually arrive. If Amazon does share any updates on this front in the near future, though, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

When do you believe that Season 2 of Invincible will finally end up coming to Prime Video? And has the gap between seasons made you lose any interest in the show? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T CBR]