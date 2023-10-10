Invincible Season 2 Reveals First Look at Jay Pharoah's New Superhero

Invincible Season 2 is now inching closer to its return to Amazon Prime Video this Fall, and to celebrate the series has revealed the first look at new hero coming to the series voiced by Jay Pharoah! The first season of Invincible was a huge hit with superhero fans as it not only introduced fans to its titular hero, but immediately shook things up with the tease of some massive conspiracies and consequences to be found. This ended up coming to a head at the end of its first season as Omni-Man nearly beat his son Mark to death, and left Earth shortly after.

This has left Earth's heroes in the midst of a massive power vacuum as not only do they now have to worry about the threat of their former number one hero, but Invincible himself needs to somehow make up the gap in power. This also means we'll be seeing way more heroes entering the fray to compensate such as Bulletproof, who will be voiced by Jay Pharoah in the new series. You can check out the first look at Bulletproof for Invincible Season 2 below as shared by the series' official social media and ScreenRant.

You already saw the suit in the very first episode of Invincible, but here’s a look at it on someone not named Mark Grayson!! Meet Bulletproof, voiced by Jay Pharoah! https://t.co/Hs3KbUFYMy pic.twitter.com/RewKVybaKE — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) October 10, 2023

What to Know for Invincible Season 2

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video on November 3rd, so it won't be long before we see heroes like Bulletproof in action for what's next. Fans of Robert Kirkman's original Invincible comics likely recognize the hero as someone who plays a very important role in the series' future, but it remains to be seen if the TV series will be following that same path. The new season is going to feature a packed cast as Invincible expands with even more heroes and villains too.

Pharoah's only one of the new names confirmed to join Invincible Season 2 alongside the likes of Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more. The cast from the first season will be returning for the new episodes as well as the story continues to evolve in new directions.

What are you hoping to see from Bulletproof in Invincible Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

HT – ScreenRant