Invincible Season 2 Reveals First Look at Ben Schwartz's New Superhero (Exclusive)

The debut season of Prime Video's Invincible, based on the Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley comic book of the same name, delivered a number of exciting characters voiced by talented performers, with Season 2 adding even more excitement to the mix, including the debut of Ben Schwartz's superhero Shapesmith. How Shapesmith factors into the events of the new season is yet to be seen, but fans can expect plenty of twists and turns when it comes to the impact the new character will have on Mark Grayson's journey. You can get an exclusive look at Shapesmith below before the first half of Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on November 3rd.

Schwartz's character Shapesmith is described, "With the shapeshifting powers his name suggests, he springs into the superhero scene seemingly out of nowhere. Except, why does he eat candy with the wrapper on?"

Based on the groundbreaking comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet. Still reeling from Nolan's betrayal in Season One, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear — that he might become his father without even knowing it.

(Photo: Prime Video)

Also starring in the new season are Starring Steven Yeun, with Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

Other newcomers have joined the cast of the series for the second season, including Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), Peter Cullen (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal), Scoot McNairy (Monsters), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future), and Josh Keaton (Spectacular Spider-Man).

Invincible debuted back in 2021 to stellar reviews, as it currently sits at 98% positive on Rotten Tomatoes. Fans aren't only looking forward to Season 2 because of those reviews, but also because it's been more than two years since we witnessed the explosive season finale, with viewers counting down the days until we get to catch up with the characters to witness the next chapter in their journeys.

Invincible will premiere the first half of its eight-episode second season on November 3rd, with new episodes weekly. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season 2 will premiere in early 2024.

